Soni Razdan reacts to Alia Bhatt's viral video of ‘being snubbed’ at Cannes, Ameesha Patel joins

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt faced severe criticism over her Cannes 2026 appearance. After she was seen responding to trolls, now her mother Soni Razdan responded to her viral video.

Soni Razdan on Alia Bhatt's Cannes controversy Soni Razdan reacted to a post defending Alia Bhatt on Instagram.

Shared by writer Shunali Khullar Shroff, the post read, "Alia Bhatt at Cannes, our bruised national pride over imagined slights, and then glee that a female star was shown her place - some thoughts. #cannes2026."

In a long note, the writer added, "Alia Bhatt wasn't ignored at Cannes. But India revealed something about itself. A clip went viral showing photographers distracted while Alia posed at Cannes. Within minutes, the internet decided: 'She got snubbed, the West doesn't care, she was humbled'. One distracted camera angle and the Indian internet began decoding national humiliation."

She continued to share how people criticised the actor in various ways.

“People weren't just discussing the clip. They were enjoying it. We are obsessed with Western validation. And equally obsessed with cutting our own stars down to size. Is it not obvious? Cannes red carpets are chaos. Photographers shout, redirect, multitask, miss people, chase bigger arrivals, and adjust angles constantly. This is not the United Nations ranking of global celebrity worth. But no! We must attach meaning to photographers appearing momentarily distracted.”

Netizens mock Alia Bhatt Shroff further added that people mocked Bhatt with comments like "she thinks she is international" and "reality check".

"The irony? Alia Bhatt is already one of India's biggest stars. A national award winner. Global ambassador. International campaigns. Massive films (highly unlikely she's pegging her worth to your opinion of her Cannes moment). Hate to bring gender into it, but indulge me. We are obsessed with watching successful women "brought down a notch". You can dislike celebrity culture. You can dislike nepotism debates. You can dislike Cannes influencer excess. But inventing humiliation where there was none says more about us than about her. Maybe the problem isn't whether Cannes noticed Alia Bhatt. Maybe the problem is how badly we need Cannes to. And how quickly imagined rejection turns into entertainment when the woman involved is successful, visible and admired."

Responding to the elaborated post, Soni Razdan took to the comments and added her take. She said, “Social media is full of many things - love - information- entertainment- and .... a lot of hate. And more than anything else, it reveals something about society. A very interesting sociological discussion could ensue and be discussed and studied for years to come.”

Ameesha Patel's cryptic post Ameesha Patel also came out in support of Alia Bhatt recently.

The Gadar actress didn't name anyone but talked about how India lacks unity. She wrote on X, “Recent activities have clearly made it evident that our own INDIAN mentality has become to pull others down .. we call ourselves as ONE nation and united- but are we actually?”

“Actors here in INDIA are more badly trolled by our own people than Hollywood stars are within their country from their own people, which is so sad! Whether it’s an Indian star’s appearance or attire at big events, they sadly become targets of their own people! Such a shame,” she added.