Soni Razdan reacts to Alia Bhatt's viral video of ‘being snubbed’ at Cannes, Ameesha Patel joins

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt faced severe criticism over her Cannes 2026 appearance. After she was seen responding to trolls, now her mother Soni Razdan responded to her viral video.

Soni Razdan on Alia Bhatt's Cannes controversy Soni Razdan reacted to a post defending Alia Bhatt on Instagram.

Advertisement

Shared by writer Shunali Khullar Shroff, the post read, "Alia Bhatt at Cannes, our bruised national pride over imagined slights, and then glee that a female star was shown her place - some thoughts. #cannes2026."

In a long note, the writer added, "Alia Bhatt wasn't ignored at Cannes. But India revealed something about itself. A clip went viral showing photographers distracted while Alia posed at Cannes. Within minutes, the internet decided: 'She got snubbed, the West doesn't care, she was humbled'. One distracted camera angle and the Indian internet began decoding national humiliation."

She continued to share how people criticised the actor in various ways.

“People weren't just discussing the clip. They were enjoying it. We are obsessed with Western validation. And equally obsessed with cutting our own stars down to size. Is it not obvious? Cannes red carpets are chaos. Photographers shout, redirect, multitask, miss people, chase bigger arrivals, and adjust angles constantly. This is not the United Nations ranking of global celebrity worth. But no! We must attach meaning to photographers appearing momentarily distracted.”

Netizens mock Alia Bhatt Shroff further added that people mocked Bhatt with comments like "she thinks she is international" and "reality check".

Advertisement

"The irony? Alia Bhatt is already one of India's biggest stars. A national award winner. Global ambassador. International campaigns. Massive films (highly unlikely she's pegging her worth to your opinion of her Cannes moment). Hate to bring gender into it, but indulge me. We are obsessed with watching successful women "brought down a notch". You can dislike celebrity culture. You can dislike nepotism debates. You can dislike Cannes influencer excess. But inventing humiliation where there was none says more about us than about her. Maybe the problem isn't whether Cannes noticed Alia Bhatt. Maybe the problem is how badly we need Cannes to. And how quickly imagined rejection turns into entertainment when the woman involved is successful, visible and admired."

Advertisement

Responding to the elaborated post, Soni Razdan took to the comments and added her take. She said, “Social media is full of many things - love - information- entertainment- and .... a lot of hate. And more than anything else, it reveals something about society. A very interesting sociological discussion could ensue and be discussed and studied for years to come.”

Ameesha Patel's cryptic post Ameesha Patel also came out in support of Alia Bhatt recently.

The Gadar actress didn't name anyone but talked about how India lacks unity. She wrote on X, “Recent activities have clearly made it evident that our own INDIAN mentality has become to pull others down .. we call ourselves as ONE nation and united- but are we actually?”

Advertisement

“Actors here in INDIA are more badly trolled by our own people than Hollywood stars are within their country from their own people, which is so sad! Whether it’s an Indian star’s appearance or attire at big events, they sadly become targets of their own people! Such a shame,” she added.

What did Alia Bhatt say… Previously, Alia Bhatt had shared one of her Cannes looks on Instagram. Reacting to it, someone commented, “What a pity, no one noticed you." However, Alia responded with grace and wrote back to the user, “Why pity love? You noticed me :).”

Advertisement

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.