Soni Razdan shares adorable throwback travel pics with little Alia; check it out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 4 (ANI): Veteran actress Soni Razdan took a trip down memory lane as she shared a series of throwback pictures from family vacations during Alia Bhatt's childhood.

On Friday, Razdan took to her Instagram account to share a series of pictures giving fans of their travel memories. One of the pictures showed little Alia's priceless reaction when she found out she was traveling abroad for the first time. Another picture showed the mother-daughter duo enjoying their vacation together.

Along with the pictures, Razdan wrote in the caption, "Throwback to the travel memories Alia and I share."

Last month, the 'Jigra' actress had a pre-birthday celebration amidst the media.The event, held ahead of the big day, was made even more memorable by her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, who joined her in the celebrations.

Amid the celebration, Ranbir confirmed that the second installment of their film Brahmastra is very much in the pipeline.

"Brahmastra 2 is something that Ayan has been nurturing as a dream for a very long time--the entire story of Brahmastra. As you guys know, he's currently working on War 2, and once the film releases, he's going to start pre-production of Brahmastra 2. It's definitely happening. We haven't really announced much of it, but there will be some interesting announcements coming regarding Brahmastra 2," he said.

Ranbir also expressed his excitement about collaborating with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Love and War, a film with an ensemble cast that includes Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

Love and War will be the first collaboration between Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali since the actor's 2007 debut, Saawariya. While Vicky Kaushal has never worked with the filmmaker, Alia Bhatt teamed up with Bhansali in the 2022 drama Gangubai Kathiawadi.