Sonu Kakkar DELETES viral post revealing she ended ties with siblings Tony and Neha Kakkar: ‘Devastated…’

In a shocking twist of events, singer Sonu Kakkar has deleted a post that mentioned that she was no longer a sister to her younger siblings Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar.

Sonu Kakkar deleted the emotional post hours after sharing it, without providing any explanation.

“Deeply devastated to inform you all that I am no longer a SISTER to the two talented Superstars, Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar. This decision of mine comes from a place of deep emotional pain, and I am truly disheartened today,” she wrote in an X and Instagram post earlier on Saturday.

However, both the posts have been deleted now.

Sonu Kakkar's sudden announcement from separation with her siblings Tony and Neha Kakkar had shocked many fans.

Her post had come after fans noticed Sonu's absence from Tony Kakkar's birthday party on April 9.

Also Read | Neha Kakkar arrives 3 hours late to Melbourne concert, she tells why it happened

Also Read | Neha Kakkar breaks silence on Melbourne concert row, claims organisers ran away

Fans shocked The post quickly went viral on social media platforms like X, Instagram and Reddit. While the comments on Sonu Kakkar's post announcing separation from Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar got deleted with the post, some fans posted on the same from their own handles, expressing their shock.

“What??? What?? Sonu kakkar broke ties with neha and tony kakkar?? First Arman malik now sonu [sic],” a fan posted.

“first Amaal Malik and Sonu kakkar? Is this kind of some new trend? Who the fvck announces this on social media,” another reacted.

“Wish you the best. (A bit puzzled),” a third fan commented.

Also Read | Amaal Mallik reveals he is suffering from depression, breaks family ties

Notably, the announcement had come singer Amaal Malik opened up about cutting ties with his family, blaming his parents for creating a rift between him and his brother Armaan Malik.

Who is Sonu Kakkar? The elder sibling to singers Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar, Sonu Kakkar is also a playback singer.

She was in Rishikesh on October 20, 1979 and married Neeraj Sharma in 2006.

Sonu Kakkar made her playback debut in 2003 with the song Babuji Zara Dheere Chalo from Dum, and found herself to be an overnight sensation leading to her success.