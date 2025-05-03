Sonu Nigam breaks silence on Kannada controversy: 'I love Kannadigas, only 4-5 students….'

Singer Sonu Nigam has addressed the ongoing controversy that erupted from his recent event in Bengaluru. After an FIR was filed against the singer, Sonu took to his Instagram account and posted a clarification.

Sonu Nigam shares video about Bengaluru event He posted a video captioned “just love” on Instagram.

In the video, the Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin singer said, “While I was singing my first song, there was a bunch of four-to-five students who were not demanding, but actually threateningly asking me to sing in Kannada. There were many people in the audience who tried to stop them and asked them to not cause disturbance."

“Unn paanchon ko yeh yaad dilana aur batana bahut zaruri tha ki Pahalgam mein jab pant utaari gayi thi, tab bhaasha nahin poochi gayi thi.( it was important to remind them about what happened in Pahalgam because there nobody asked about their language).”

Further sharing his love for Kannada language and Kannadigas, Sonu Nigam added, "I love Kannadigas. They are extremely sweet and beautiful people, and I hold them very close to my heart. So, please do not generalise them. Sirf chaar-panch ladke the jo meri aankhon mein dekh ke gusse se bol rahe the…Har jagah iss tarah ke log hote hain. (only 4-5 boys who looked into my eyes with anger. These kind of people are everywhere).”

Sonu Nigam: I had one-hour set of Kannada songs Towards the end, Sonu concluded the matter by saying: "It’s important to not allow them to threaten you as an audience.

"Saari duniya pyaar se aapke liye aayi hai… I had a one-hour set of Kannada songs. Jo log uksaate hain unhe usi samay rokna bahut zaruri hai. Pyaar ki bhoomi mein nafrat ke beej agar koi bo raha hai toh ussey rokna padega kyunki baad mein woh fasal humein hi kaatni hai. (The whole world has come to you with love… Those who provoke others must be stopped right then. If someone is sowing seeds of hatred on the land of love, they must be stopped—because later, we’ll be the ones who have to reap that harvest).”

Sonu performed at the East Point College of Engineering and Technology, Virgonagar, Bengaluru.

Sonu Nigam's Kannada controversy Earlier in the day, an FIR was registered against the singer for “allegedly hurting sentiments of Kannadigas during a musical event in the city,” as per news agency ANI.