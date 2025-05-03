Sonu Nigam faces legal complaint for linking Kannada song demand to Pahalgam attack; what are the charges?

A police complaint has been lodged against Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam for “deeply hurting the sentiments of the Kannadiga community” and for inciting hatred among linguistic communities.

In a complaint, Dharmaraj A, the President of the Bengaluru unit of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV), a pro-Kannada organisation, alleged that Sonu's statement was likely to provoke violence.

At his April 25- 26 concert in Bengaluru's East Point College of Engineering and Technology, Sonu Nigam had lost his cool when a student asked him to sing in Kannada. The singer stopped his performance and said, “This is the reason behind the incident in Pahalgam.

Also Read | Sonu Nigam snaps at Kannada song request; Viral video sparks online backlash

What are the charges against Sonu Nigam? The complaint said Sonu Nigam made “objectionable and emotionally provocative” statements during the concert.

“His statements have deeply hurt the sentiments of the Kannadiga community, incited hatred among various linguistic communities in Karnataka, and are likely to provoke violence,” reads the complaint.

“By linking a simple request to sing a Kannada song to a terrorist act, Nigam insulted the Kannadiga community and equated their cultural pride and linguistic identity with violence and intolerance.”

The singer's comments were deemed “objectionable, divisive, and harmful to communal harmony” and he has been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 352(1), 351(2), and 353 for promoting enmity, criminal defamation, and outraging linguistic sentiments.

The complaint said Sonu Nigam's statements have caused severe distress to the Kannadiga community.

“By equating a simple cultural request to sing a Kannada song with a terrorist act, Sonu Nigam has portrayed Kannadigas as intolerant or violent, which is contrary to their peace-loving and harmonious nature.”

“His statement risks sparking linguistic unrest in Karnataka, a state known for its diversity.”

The complainant also said that comments from a public figure like Sonu Nigam, who has a vast following, create a “negative perception of Kannadigas and foster division among communities, endangering communal harmony.”

Also Read | Viral Video: Sonu Nigam loses his cool during Kolkata show

Sonu Nigam also faced backlash on social media for his comments, and the Kannadigas and Kannada cinema artists were also outraged against the singer on social media.

Pro-Kannada organisations have demanded that Sonu Nigam apologise. The insistence on banning him has also been heard.