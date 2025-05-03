Trouble for Sonu Nigam? FIR filed in Bengaluru for allegedly hurting sentiments of Kannadigas

A First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged in Bengaluru's Avalahalli Police Station against Sonu Nigam over his recent remarks. He has allegedly hurt the sentiments of Kannadigas during his recent event in the city.

FIR against Sonu Nigam News agency ANI posted on X, formerly Twitter, “Karnataka | FIR registered in Avalahalli Police Station, Bengaluru against Singer Sonu Nigam for allegedly hurting sentiments of Kannadigas during a musical event in the city.”

Sonu Nigam vs Kannadigas controversy Previously, a formal complaint was filed by the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV), the prominent Kannada group, accusing Sonu of “comparing Kannada and the Kannadigas’ language struggle to terrorism and what happened in Pahalgam."

It all began when asked to sing in Kannada by a student at his recent event in Bengaluru.

What happened at Sonu Nigam concert The singer stopped his performance after someone shouted repeatedly “Kannada, Kannada, Kannada”.

Sonu Nigam said, “This is the reason behind the incident in Pahalgam. Please see who is standing before you. I love you guys.”

“In my career, I have sung in multiple languages, but the best songs that I have ever sung is in the Kannada language. Whenever I come to your city, I come with lots of love. We do a lot of shows in a lot of places, but whenever we have shows in Karnataka, we come with a lot of respect for you. You have treated me like your family, but I didn’t like when the boy there, who is not even as old as my career, is rudely threatening me to sing in Kannada (sic)," he said.

Internet reacts to Sonu Nigam's remarks His statement has sparked a debate on the internet. While some came out in support of the singer's choice, others simply slammed him for the comparison.

One user wrote on X, “A fan asked Sonu Nigam to sing in Kannada at a Bengaluru concert. He got offended and said “it is because of such behaviour that incidents like Pahalgam happen”. This is exactly the kind of brain rot that occurs when Hindi hegemony gets passed off as nationalism in the society.”

Another wrote, “How dare he point at it?”

One more reacted to the situation saying: “Kannadigaru have always shown grace by welcoming Hindi singers like Lata, Kishore, Shaan, Sonu Nigam and others. But the moment we demand our own language, it’s called ‘terrorism’? This is the true face of the Hindi mindset: arrogant, entitled and allergic to any non-Hindi identity (sic).”

Meanwhile, Kannada activists are demanding a public apology from Sonu Nigam over his remarks and have threatened to bar him from performing in the state until he complies.