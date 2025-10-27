Sonu Nigam halts show in Srinagar to honour azaan, netizens recall his old tweet | WATCH VIDEO

Singer-music director, Sonu Nigam recently performed in Srinagar, and a video from the event has gone viral on social media. The show took place near Dal Lake as Radico Khaitan Ltd.’s new brand, The Spirit of Kashmyr, was launched with a live concert.

Mid way through the show, Sonu Nigam paused his performance during the azaan. A video of the same moment has surfaced online.

In the video, Sonu Nigam is seen gesturing to pause his show. On stage, he is heard saying, "Please give me two minutes; the azaan is about to begin here.”

His request was met with loud cheers and claps from the audience as many appreciated his move. After the azaan, Nigam continued his show.

Sonu Nigam pauses Srinagar show for azaan "Singer Sonu Nigam paused his concert mid-performance to honour the Azaan, the Islamic call to prayer, during his show held at the SKICC venue near Dal Lake in Srinagar. As the melodious call echoed across the city, Nigam halted his singing and directed the audience to respectfully listen in silence. This thoughtful gesture was met with warm applause and appreciation from the crowd," read an excerpt from the caption of the post.

Watch:

Netizens react to viral video of Sonu Nigam The video has received mixed reactions from netizens. Many of them even recalled Sonu Nigam's viral remark on azaan on X, formerly Twitter.

A user wrote, "Jesa desh wesa bhess (When in Rome, do as the Romans do)."

"Dubai ne itna Jaldi sikha diya (he learnt everything from Dubai)," added another.

One more wrote, "But what about Noise pollution. I think as per him Azan disturbs him."

Many also came out in support of the singer. One of them wrote, “People in the comments are mocking him for doing the right thing. When are you all growing up? Earlier he had complained about getting disturbed by azan in the wee hours which he realised was his mistake. Now that he is showing respect, you all are mocking him again. Shame on you all.”

What did Sonu Nigam say? Sonu Nigam landed in a controversy in 2017 when he commented on the practice of reciting azaan on loudspeakers. He had shared on Twitter, "God bless everyone. I’m not a Muslim, and I have to be woken up by the azaan in the morning. When will this forced religiousness end in India?”