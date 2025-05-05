Sonu Nigam pens open letter after Pahalgam remark in Bengaluru: ‘Not a young lad to take…’

Amid the row surrounding Sonu Nigam's allegedly offensive comments about the Kannadiga community during a musical performance in Bengaluru, the celebrity singer has now penned an open letter on Instagram.

“I have given unprecedented love to the language, the culture, the music, the musicians, the state and the people not just when I am in Karnataka but anywhere else in the world. Infact I have revered my Kannada songs way more than my songs in other languages including Hindi. There are 100s of videos circulating on social media as a testimony. I have more than hour of Kannada songs that I prepare for every concert when in Karnataka,” Sonu Nigam wrote on Instagram.

He added, “Their own people were embarrassed and were asking them to shut up. I told them very politely and lovingly the show has just started, it's my first song, and that I will not let them down, but they have to let me continue with the concert the way I have planned. Every artist has a song list prepared so the musicians and technicians are in sync. But they were hell-bent on creating a ruckus and threatening me wildly. Tell me who is at fault?”

"I leave it up to the sensible people of Karnataka to decide who is at fault here. I will accept your verdict gracefully", Sonu Nigam concluded.

What is the controversy? Earlier on 25-26 April, Sonu Nigam during a show in Bengaluru at East Point College of Engineering and Technology in Virgonagar, was engaged in a heated exchange when a young man allegedly insisted him to sing in Kannada.

The singer responded, "I have sung in different languages, including Kannada. Whenever I come to Karnataka, I come with a lot of love and respect. You all have treated me like family," the singer said.

"I always sing Kannada songs when requested. I have been singing in Kannada before that young man was born. But I didn't like the way he shouted 'Kannada, Kannada'. It is because of such behaviour that incidents like the Pahalgam attack happen," Sonu Nigam added.