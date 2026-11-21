Singer Sonu Nigam had an unexpected musical evening while travelling from Raipur to Mumbai, after fellow passengers turned his routine flight into a singalong featuring some of his most popular songs. The singer, who was touched by the gesture, decided to return the favour with a performance of his own.

Advertisement

Video: Sony Nigam turns in-flight singalong into mini concert for flyers The incident took place on 20 November aboard an IndiGo flight. Nigam was returning to Mumbai after performing at Oriana Fest, the annual cultural festival organised by AIIMS Raipur, on 19 November.

Also Read | Sonu Nigam visits Shri Tanot Mata Temple in Jaisalmer with family

When passengers realised that the singer was travelling with them, they began singing some of his popular tracks. The songs included Kal Ho Naa Ho, the title track of the 2003 Shah Rukh Khan film, and Main Agar Kahoon from Om Shanti Om.

Nigam was pleasantly surprised by the gesture and took out his phone to record the passengers singing his songs. He later shared a video of the moment on social media.

"If the word provocation had a lovingly musical connotation to it, this is the perfect example," he wrote while sharing the clip.

Advertisement

Sonu Nigam gives passengers a surprise performance The musical moment did not end with the passengers' singalong. After the aircraft landed in Mumbai and the seat belt signs were switched off, several passengers remained seated instead of immediately leaving the plane.

Advertisement

Nigam noticed that they were waiting for him to sing and decided to give them the performance they were hoping for.

Sharing another video, the singer pointed out that the passengers were still seated even after the seat belt signs had been switched off. He wrote, "Seat belt signs are off and they are still sitting, clearly indicates, they are expecting it's Show Time".

The singer then picked up the microphone and performed several of his popular songs for the passengers. His set included Kiska Hai Tumko Intezaar from Main Hoon Na, Tujhe Lage Na Nazariya and Kal Ho Naa Ho.

He also sang Bijuria and Har Ghadi Badal Rahi Hai Zindagi as passengers continued to enjoy the unexpected performance and record the moment on their phones.

Advertisement

Nigam later shared another video from the interaction and thanked everyone on board for the experience.

"The kind of Love, that happens only in Dreams. Thank you everyone," he wrote.

Sonu Nigam has been one of the most recognised voices in Hindi film music for several decades. He is known for songs across different genres, from romantic tracks to energetic dance numbers and emotional melodies.

Some of his best-known songs include Sandese Aate Hain from Border, Suraj Hua Maddham from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kal Ho Naa Ho from the film of the same name and Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin from Agneepath.

The singer was awarded the Padma Shri in 2022 for his contribution to the arts.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.