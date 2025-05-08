Sonu Nigam's song removed from upcoming Kannada film after Bengaluru controversy, makers says ‘cannot tolerate insult’

Singer, composer Sonu Nigam continues to face criticism for his remarks at an event in Bengaluru. As per the latest update, the singer has faced a new setback as his song has been dropped from the upcoming Kannada film, Kuladalli Keelyavudo.

Sonu Nigam's song removed from Kannada film In the film, Sonu's song Manasu Haadtade has been removed from the film due to his ongoing Kannada controversy.

The song was released on his official YouTube channel on April 5. The song was composed by Manomurthy while Yogaraj Bhat wrote the lyrics. The song was released before the controversy erupted.

The makers of the film issued a statement, as quoted by News18, “There is no doubt that Sonu Nigam is a good singer. But, we are very upset by how he spoke about Kannada recently at a concert. We cannot tolerate the insult Sonu Nigam has done to Kannada, so we have removed the song."

Sonu Nigam replace by Kannada singer Reportedly, Kannada singer Chethan will replace Sonu Nigam's voice in the song.

Meanwhile, film producer Santosh Kumar has reportedly announced that he will not collaborate with Sonu Nigam in the future.

Director K Ramnarayan told PTI, “Just saying sorry will not cut it. Connecting Kannada pride to the national tragedy that happened in Pahalgam is a very grave mistake. He must pay a price for that.”

“In fact, he sang the title track, which is a tribute to possibly the most famous Kannada song, featured in legendary actor Rajkumar’s 1965 film, Satya Harishchandra. The original Kuladalli Keelyavudo is so sacred for the Kannada film industry–our orchestra while recording songs end by playing this song. How can this song be sung by someone like Nigam who thinks so lowly of us. He deserves a ban from the Kannada industry. Someone of his stature should think more before they hurl hurtful words at others”, he added.

Sonu Nigam's controversy in Bengaluru The controversy began when someone demanded Sonu Nigam to sing in Kannada at an event in Bengaluru.

Reacting to it, Sonu said, “In my career, I have sung in multiple languages but the best songs that I have ever sung is in the Kannada language. Whenever I come to your city, I come with lots of love. We do a lot of shows in a lot of places, but whenever we have shows in Karnataka we come with a lot of respect for you. You have treated me like your family, but I didn’t like when the boy there, who is not even as old as my career, is rudely threatening me to sing in Kannada.”

He further said, “This is the reason behind the incident in Pahalgam. Please see who is standing before you. I love you guys.”

His words did not sit well among Kannadigas, who demanded a public apology from the singer.