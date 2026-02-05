Sonu Sood reacts afrer three Ghaziabad girls die by suicide: 'These children were not defeated, they were left alone'

The increasing presence of social media and digital platforms in children’s lives has raised serious concerns about its impact on their behaviour, emotions, and mental health. Excessive screen exposure at a young age often limits face-to-face interaction, weakens family bonds, and affects focus, emotional growth, and communication skills.

The discussion intensified after three minor sisters died after jumping from the ninth floor of their residential building in Ghaziabad late on Tuesday night. The incident has reignited conversations around online gaming addiction, social media pressure, and the lack of emotional support systems for children.

Sonu Sood urges restrictions on digital access Reacting to the tragedy, actor Sonu Sood voiced deep concern over the unchecked use of online gaming and social media by minors. He appealed to parents and authorities to enforce stricter limits on children’s access to digital platforms.

In a video message shared on Instagram, Sood highlighted the invisible pressures children face due to constant exposure to virtual spaces, coupled with reduced emotional engagement at home.

".... three children lost their lives in Ghaziabad. These children were not defeated, they were left alone. In the world of online and social media, we have left our children so far that we cannot hear their silence," the actor said.

Call to keep children under 16 away from social media Reiterating a stance he has taken earlier, Sood stressed that children below the age of 16 should be shielded from social media and online gaming, except when required for educational purposes. While acknowledging the role of technology in learning, he cautioned against unrestricted access.

"Some time ago, I said that we have to keep children under 16 years of age away from the world of online and social media. But we get so busy in our lives that we forget that there is another member of our family who is our mobile phone, our social media, with whom the children want to spend more time than us," he said.

Emphasis on parental presence over screens Sood underlined the importance of emotional connection, conversation, and parental involvement in a child’s life, stating that digital devices cannot replace human support.

"If we want their lives, our lives, their future, the future of our country to be better, then it is necessary to put a ban. You think that they do not need a screen, they need our support. Children do not need a mobile, they need our presence, they do not need scolding, they need our conversation," said the 'Dabangg' actor.

The actor also pointed out how busy lifestyles often lead parents to hand over mobile phones as a distraction for children, unintentionally reducing meaningful interaction, communication, and emotional bonding within families.

While recognising that digital tools are essential for education, Sood warned against allowing technology to become a risk factor for children’s mental and emotional well-being.

"But we do not have time for them either. Because we have given them a mobile phone with social media so that they can keep reading, keep watching. Technology is necessary for education, but it does not mean that we are putting the lives of our children at risk for that technology," he said.

Appeal for laws and collective action Sood stressed that mobile phones for young children should be limited strictly to educational use and called for collective responsibility to curb excessive digital exposure.

"There should be a mobile phone for education, but not for social media, especially for children of a young age. Let's try together today to remove that member who is dividing our family. Before that, let's make a law together so that our children can live with us, not with social media, not with online gaming," he said.

He summed up his message in the caption of his Instagram post: "Social media can wait. Childhood can't".

Details of the incident The incident occurred around 2:15 am under the Tila Mod police limits in the Loni area of Ghaziabad. Assistant Commissioner of Police Atul Kumar Singh identified the deceased as Nishika (16), Prachi (14), and Pakhi (12), daughters of Chetan Kumar, a Ghaziabad resident.

The minors were rushed to a nearby 50-bed hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

Following the incident, Sood also shared a post on X, stating:

“Three young girls lost their lives in Ghaziabad today. Not to violence. Not to poverty. But to the unseen pressure of online gaming and digital addiction. I've raised my voice before, and I'll say it again. Social media and online gaming must be restricted for children under 16, except for education. Childhood needs guidance, not algorithms. Care, not constant screens. This isn't about blame. It's about protection, before it's too late. Let this not become another headline we forget. It's time to act.”

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Trans-Hindon), Nimish Patil, said preliminary findings suggest that the girls were influenced by Korean culture. A suicide note recovered from their residence reportedly mentioned this influence, though it did not name any specific game or application.

"From the suicide note, it is clear that the three girls were influenced by Korean culture. No particular app was named. At the time of the incident, the whole family was present in the house, but they were sleeping..." he said.

