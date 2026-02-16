Sonu Sood remains hopeful as Rajpal Yadav's bail from Tihar Jail hangs in balance: ‘Will soon give you good news'

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who has been actively rooting for Rajpal Yadav, remains hopeful about the actor's bail. Yadav is currently lodged in Tihar jail in cheque bounce cases, amounting to almost ₹9 crore. On Monday, the Delhi High Court directed Yadav via his lawyer to pay ₹1.5 crore in the name of the respondent by 3 PM to secure his interim bail.

Will Rajpal Yadav get bail today? The court previously adjourned the matter to today. If paid, the actor will be granted bail today. Otherwise, the matter will be heard tomorrow, as per a Times of India report.

Sonu Sood reacts As Yadav's bail remains uncertain, Sonu Sood took to his X, formerly Twitter handle, and promised fans good news soon. He wrote in Hindi, “Prayers have a great effect. We will soon give you good news.”

Earlier in the day, Sonu Sood had posted on his X account, “Today is an important day for our brother Rajpal Yadav bhai. Praying that things move in the right direction and he gets the relief he deserves. He’s a rare talent and a wonderful soul. Let’s not let the momentum die, we stand with him and will keep going till things are right. (praying hands emoji).”

Rajpal Yadav in Tihar jail Rajpal Yadav surrendered following the Delhi High Court's order. The court rejected the Bollywood actor's final attempt to avoid imprisonment in the case of multiple cheque-dishonour cases. Yadav was asked to surrender to the jail authorities as he could not comply with the direction.

On February 4, the court refused to extend the deadline given to Yadav in the matter. The next day, the actor surrendered to the authorities.

"He surrendered before the jail authorities at 4 pm on Thursday. Now the jail authorities will follow the standard operating procedure," a jail source told PTI.

What did Rajpal Yadav's lawyer say During his previous bail hearing on 12 February, Rajpal Yadav's counsel, Bhaskar Upadhyay, told ANI, "Opposite party did not reply to our bail plea. We requested the Court to meet Rajpal Yadav in jail and sought instructions from him. The court was adamant about his payment obligations. We want our case to be heard on the basis of merit. We have filed our bail application on the basis of merit and are expecting a reply by Monday. He had invested ₹5 Crore in a movie and never said no to paying the money. There was a consent decree of ₹5 crore that was later put on execution. The other party to the case refused to receive the money at some point, as mentioned in the order sheet. They rejected the plea, as the matter lingered on, and sought his imprisonment. For the satisfaction of that decree, a punishment of three months’ imprisonment was imposed. The case, which remains sub judice before the court, is based on the 2012 agreement..."