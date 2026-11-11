Sonu Sood seeks seating for ground staff at airport counters, lounges, reception: ‘Standing for 10–12 hours with smile’

Actor, philanthropist Sonu Sood shared a special request to airport authorities, lounge operators, hotels and others in the hospitality industry to provide high stools or seating arrangements for staff who keep standing during their shift. Sood claimed that these employees who deal with customers end up spending 10 to 12 hours standing. He said that the employees must be allowed to rest whenever they can.

Sonu Sood requests seats for staff at airport counters, lounges, reception Taking to X, Sonu Sood wrote, "I humble request to all airport authorities, airport lounges, hotel managements and the it. We see staff standing for 10–12 hours at airport counters, lounges, hotel receptions and service desks, welcoming and serving us with a smile. But have we ever thought about how physically exhausting this must be?"

"I strongly believe every such workplace should have a mandatory high stool or proper seating arrangement, allowing staff to sit and rest whenever work permits," he added.

Also Read | Sonu Sood reacts to Jabalpur boat tragedy, calls for strict accountability

Privilege or bare minimum? The Dabangg actor further asserted that people must be considerate towards people working in the hospitality sector who take care of others. He said, "Hospitality is about making people feel comfortable. Shouldn’t we extend the same consideration to the people who make us comfortable?"

The actor pointed out that rest at work isn't a 'privilege' but a basic 'matter of dignity, compassion and humane working conditions.'

"Let’s make this a standard across the industry. A small change in policy can make a big difference in someone’s life," he wrapped up.

See post:

Sonu Sood's post arrives during the post-Diwali festivities. The hospitality sector typically sees increased customer footfall during this time of the year, as it is the peak season.

Internet reacts Reacting to his post, a user wrote in the comments, "So true. Out of my own experience I can say that it's tough. Especially if you are in a costume and high heels (sic)." "Same issue in shops in mall. I knew someone who had to resign as he had back pain for continuously standing for 8 hours (sic)," added another.

Someone else commented, "You just said what I truly wished for. This needs serious consideration. Seating arrangements and basic facilities should be provided for people working in such industries. Their comfort and dignity at work matter too."