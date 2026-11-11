Sonu Sood seeks seating for ground staff at airport counters, lounges, reception: ‘Standing for 10–12 hours with smile’

Actor, philanthropist Sonu Sood shared a special request to airport authorities, lounge operators, hotels and others in the hospitality industry to provide high stools or seating arrangements for staff who keep standing during their shift. Sood claimed that these employees who deal with customers end up spending 10 to 12 hours standing. He said that the employees must be allowed to rest whenever they can.

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Sonu Sood requests seats for staff at airport counters, lounges, reception Taking to X, Sonu Sood wrote, "I humble request to all airport authorities, airport lounges, hotel managements and the it. We see staff standing for 10–12 hours at airport counters, lounges, hotel receptions and service desks, welcoming and serving us with a smile. But have we ever thought about how physically exhausting this must be?"

"I strongly believe every such workplace should have a mandatory high stool or proper seating arrangement, allowing staff to sit and rest whenever work permits," he added.

Also Read | Sonu Sood reacts to Jabalpur boat tragedy, calls for strict accountability

Privilege or bare minimum? The Dabangg actor further asserted that people must be considerate towards people working in the hospitality sector who take care of others. He said, "Hospitality is about making people feel comfortable. Shouldn’t we extend the same consideration to the people who make us comfortable?"

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The actor pointed out that rest at work isn't a 'privilege' but a basic 'matter of dignity, compassion and humane working conditions.'

"Let’s make this a standard across the industry. A small change in policy can make a big difference in someone’s life," he wrapped up.

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Sonu Sood's post arrives during the post-Diwali festivities. The hospitality sector typically sees increased customer footfall during this time of the year, as it is the peak season.

Internet reacts Reacting to his post, a user wrote in the comments, "So true. Out of my own experience I can say that it's tough. Especially if you are in a costume and high heels (sic)." "Same issue in shops in mall. I knew someone who had to resign as he had back pain for continuously standing for 8 hours (sic)," added another.

Someone else commented, "You just said what I truly wished for. This needs serious consideration. Seating arrangements and basic facilities should be provided for people working in such industries. Their comfort and dignity at work matter too."

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Sonu Sood was last seen in the film Fateh alongside Jacqueline Fernandez. The film also marked his directorial debut. Sood will be next starring in the upcoming film, Nandi.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.