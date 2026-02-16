Sonu Sood shares emotional note ahead of Rajpal Yadav's bail hearing: ‘We stand with him'

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who had earlier extended support to Rajpal Yadav, penned an emotional note on Monday morning for the jailed actor. Sood, who is also a philanthropist, expressed hope that Yadav would be granted bail and urged everyone to keep supporting him.

Sonu Sood on Rajpal Yadav's bail hearing today Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Sonu Sood wrote, “Today is an important day for our brother Rajpal Yadav bhai. Praying that things move in the right direction and he gets the relief he deserves. He’s a rare talent and a wonderful soul. Let’s not let the momentum die, we stand with him and will keep going till things are right.”

Many celebrities have came forward, promising to financial help for Rajpal Yadav, including Mika Singh, Guru Randhawa, Gurmeet Choudhary and others.

Sonu Sood had posted on X, “Rajpal Yadav is a gifted actor who has given years of unforgettable work to our industry. Sometimes life turns unfair, not because of talent, but because timing can be brutal. He will be part of my film, and I believe this is the moment for all of us..producers, directors, colleagues to stand together. A small signing amount, adjustable against future work, is not charity, it’s dignity. When one of our own is going through a tough phase, the industry must remind him he’s not alone. This is how we show we are more than just an industry.”

Why Rajpal Yadav is in jail His post arrived after the Delhi High Court rejected Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav's final attempt to avoid imprisonment in a series of cheque-dishonour cases. He was directed to surrender to the jail authorities before any further hearing in the matter.

The order came after Rajpal Yadav failed to comply with the surrender deadline fixed by the Court. He had repeatedly violated undertakings regarding payment of settlement amounts to the complainant company.

The legal battle dates back to 2010, when Rajpal Yadav reportedly borrowed ₹5 crore from M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd to fund his directorial debut Ata Pata Laapata. As the film flopped at the box office, the actor was unable to repay the loan. Over the years, the total outstanding amount came close to ₹9 crore due to accumulated interest and penalties.

Rajpal Yadav's wife on people supporting him Meanwhile, Rajpal Yadav's wife, Radha Yadav, told told Bombay Times, "We are hopeful that he will be out soon. That’s all I can say now. Once Rajpal ji is out, he will be able speak to you and the media and give further clarity on the matter."

