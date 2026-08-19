Sony LIV cuts back on streaming originals, guns for TV classics

Delhi/Mumbai: Sony LIV, the video streaming platform owned by Sony Pictures Networks India, is slowing down production of original web shows as the parent company bets on linear television content and expansion in regional languages to help drive digital growth along with strengthening the TV business, three people familiar with the development told Mint.
Going forward, only select web franchises such as Scam and Maharani will see new seasons as the company backs star-studded TV content, especially non-fiction, such as Kaun Banega Crorepati and MasterChef, besides programming in regional languages such as Marathi and Tamil, to scale further.