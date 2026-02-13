Sony’s ‘Spider-Noir’ TV series with Nicolas Cage gets premiere date  

(.)

By Danielle Broadway

LOS ANGELES, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Nicolas Cage will appear in his first leading role in a TV series when “Spider-Noir” premieres in May, according to Sony and Prime Video.

The series is a reinterpretation of the superhero Spider-Man set in New York City during the Great Depression, and will premiere on May 27.

In the teaser trailer released Thursday, Cage is seen using his web-slinging skills while playing Ben Reilly, a private investigator who confronts his past after a personal tragedy.

Other cast members include Lamorne Morris from the show "New Girl" and Li Jun Li from the Oscar-nominated film "Sinners."

Viewers will be able to watch "Spider-Noir” in two ways, in “authentic black & white” and “true hue full color” depending on their preference.

Sony previously introduced an animated iteration of the Spider-Noir character, which Cage provided the voice for, in the 2018 Oscar-winning film "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," which explores numerous Spider-people from different universes.

“Spider-Noir” is the first live-action series from the Spider-Verse and gives Amazon its own piece of the Marvel pie.

In a January deal, Netflix and Sony Pictures Entertainment reached a new agreement that would bring films such as “Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse" to the streaming giant's customers worldwide after they play in cinemas.

Under the multi-year agreement, Netflix becomes the exclusive streaming destination of Sony Pictures' films following their theatrical runs and video-on-demand releases for the first 18 months, after which they will go to Disney.