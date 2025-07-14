Sooraj Pancholi reveals why Salman Khan cannot ‘resurrect’ his career: 'I know...'

Bollywood actor Sooraj Pancholi made his comeback with Kesari Veer: Legends of Somnath after a gap of four years. The news of his comeback arrived after Sooraj Pancholi was acquitted by a special CBI court in Mumbai in Jiah Khan's abetment to suicide case. However, Kesari Veer received mixed reviews from critics and a lukewarm response from the viewers.

Sooraj Pancholi on not reaching out to Salman anymore Amid his return, Sooraj opened up about not reaching out to Salman Khan, who once launched him in Bollywood, for help to ‘resurrect’ his career.

Talking to ETimes, Sooraj mentioned his bond with Salman Khan. He said he doesn't want to bother Salman for work.

“I’m in touch with Salman sir, but I don’t want to disturb him. He’s a superstar, and I know my limits. Though he launched me in Hero, I don’t expect him to resurrect my career. What he’s done for me is more than enough, asking for more would be greedy. I’m very grateful for everything he’s done for me," he said.

Sooraj made his Bollywood debut with the Salman Khan production Hero, which also featured Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty.

Earlier this year, Salman gave a shoutout to Sooraj's film Kesari Veer: Legends of Somnath on Instagram. Ahead of its release, Salman dropped a photo with Sooraj and wrote, “Abhi raat hai, subah Sooraj chamkega @soorajpancholi.”

The film was released in theatres on May 23.

Sooraj Pancholi is the son of actors Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab.

He was accused of abetting the suicide of his then-girlfriend Jiah Khan in 2013. In April 2023, the court found him not guilty due to a lack of evidence.

Sooraj Pancholi on how producers react to him after Jiah Khan case In the same interview, the actor said "the worst is over" and he was looking forward to a good future.