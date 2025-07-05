Who was Sophia Hutchins? Caitlyn Jenner’s manager dies in tragic ATV accident near Malibu home

Caitlyn Jenner's manager Sophia Hutchins passed away in an ATV accident, reported multiple US portals. The 29-year-old was driving an ATV down a road near Jenner's Malibu home when she met an accident.

Caitlyn Jenner's manager Sophia Hutchins dies TMZ confirmed the news of news of her death citing law enforcement and family sources. She died in Malibu, Calif.

Reportedly, Sophia was declared dead on Wednesday morning on 2 July.

She had been driving an ATV near Jenner's Malibu residence when she collided with the back of a moving vehicle carrying two passengers, as per reports.

While both the passengers in the other vehicle were uninjured, the impact has said to cause Sophia's ATV to veer off the road. It plunged 350 feet into a ravine.

Who was Sophia Hutchins Sophia Hutchins was Caitlyn Jenner's manager and friend. She served as the CEO and director of the Caitlyn Jenner Foundation.

The two shared a close bond after meeting in 2015 when Jenner went public about her transition.

Hutchins was close to the Kardashian-Jenner family. She had once lived with Caitlyn Jenner at her Malibu home. She was also seen at Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday celebration in 2018.

Sophia Hutchins starred in multiple episodes of her E! reality series I Am Cait.

Born on April 1, 1996, in Bellevue, Washington, Sophia had a degree in economics and finance from Pepperdine University in 2019. Later, she went on to become the founder and CEO of the health tech company LUMASOL.

Sophia Hutchins on Caitlyn Jenner Talking about Caitlyn Jenner, Sophia once opened up about their friendship.

She said in an interview with The Hidden Truth with Jim Breslo, “We have so much in common; we see the world so similarly and we both are such a good match for each because we challenge each other.”

