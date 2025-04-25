Sophie Turner headed for another split? GOT star unfollows Peregrine Pearson on Instagram

Sophie Turner's latest Instagram activity has left her fans speculating that the Game of Thrones (GOT) star might be heading for another split, this time from her boyfriend of two years, Peregrine Pearson.

Sophie was first linked to Peregrine, the British aristocrat, in November 2023. The duo was seen kissing in Paris two months after her husband of 4 years, Joe Jonas, filed for divorce.

Also Read | These are the most dangerous celebrities on the internet | In pics

What are fans speculating about a split? The fans of the 29-year-old actress noticed that she had unfollowed Peregrine Pearson on Instagram.

While she continues to have several pictures with him on her profile, Sophie's most recent post with her beau was in January 2025. In the January post, she can be seen wrapped around Peregrine as he holds her up.

However, Peregrine is no longer tagged in any of Sophie's posts.

Even her birthday post for him in October, in which Sophie wrote “flirty and thriving” to mark his 30th birthday, is still on her profile, but his tag is gone.

Lately, Sophie has also posted several cryptic posts on her Instagram Stories. Most of these were about change.

Also Read | Michelle Obama flashes wedding ring amid rumors of split from Barack Obama

Sophie Turner's relationship with Peregrine Pearson Sophie Turner has kept her relationship with Peregrine Pearson largely private and has never spoken out about him, even though she frequently featured him on social media.

On his 30th birthday, she shared a standout Instagram post for him and called him “my angel pie.” The post had 12 photos of the couple looking absolutely in love, including two shots of them kissing.

Sophie moved back to England after the divorce.

“It felt as if my life was on pause until I returned to England,” she said in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar last year. “I just never really feel like myself when I’m not in London, with my friends and family.”

Also Read | Aishwarya Rai posts rare family pic with Aaradhya and Abhishek Bachchan

Sophie Turner's divorce from Joe Jonas Though Sophie never spoke out about her relationship with Peregrine, she did open up about her “incredibly sad” split from Joe Jonas, 35.