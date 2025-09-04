Sophie Turner set to play Lara Croft in Tomb Raider live-action series, feels 'thrilled beyond measure'

Los Angeles [US], September 4 (ANI): Sophie Turner will step in as the next Lara Croft, following the likes of Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander.

Advertisement

In its latest announcement, Prime Video confirmed that the 'Game of Thrones' star will play Lara Croft in its upcoming 'Tomb Raider' live-action series.

While Phoebe Waller-Bridge will serve as the creator, writer, and executive producer, Chad Hodge has been added as the executive producer and co-showrunner alongside Waller-Bridge. Jonathan Van Tulleken has boarded as the director and executive producer.

"I'm so excited to announce the formidable Sophie Turner as our Lara alongside this phenomenal creative team. It's not very often you get to make a show of this scale with a character you grew up loving. Everyone on board is wildly passionate about Lara and is as outrageous, brave, and hilarious as she is. Get your artefacts out... Croft is coming," said Waller-Bridge, as quoted by Variety.

Advertisement

Turner, who is the latest to take over the next Croft, also shared her feelings.

"I am thrilled beyond measure to be playing Lara Croft. She's such an iconic character, who means so much to so many - and I am giving everything I've got," she said.

The actress spoke about having a major responsibility to follow the legacy of Jolie and Alicia and added, "With Phoebe at the helm, we are all in very safe hands. I can't wait for you all to see what we have cooking."

The much-awaited series adaptation of the popular video game franchise will officially begin production on January 19, 2026. It was confirmed in May 2024, with reports suggesting Turner's casting around six months later.

Advertisement

Turner reportedly entered negotiations in November last year after testing for the role. Further details about the remaining cast are yet to be unveiled.