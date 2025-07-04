'Sorry, if I offended anyone..': Singer Liam Gallagher apologises for using racial slur on a social media post

Washington DC [US], July 4 (ANI): Singer Liam Gallagher issued an apology for using a racial slur in a now-deleted social media post earlier this week, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

The 'Oasis' singer took to his X handle, where he wrote an apology for a since-deleted post he made on Monday using a slur used to mock East Asian people, per The Independent, as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

"Sorry if I offended anyone with my tweet before it wasn't intentional you know I love you all and I do not discriminate. peace and love LG x," he wrote in the apology post.

In the X post (that is still available to view via screenshots), Gallagher used the racial slur, to which one user wrote, "liam you can't say that." He replied, "Why," which was met with another user writing back, "Cuz its racist." The singer subsequently responded by writing, "Behave," as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

According to the outlet, Gallagher's offensive post came shortly ahead of Oasis' long-awaited reunion tour, which will begin in Wales tomorrow.

The English rock band announced the tour last September, first revealing dates for the U.K. before announcing dates in the U.S., Canada and Mexico soon after, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

The band recently revealed they would be releasing an accompanying film tied to the concerts as well, directed by Steven Knight.

The Gallagher brothers' relationship has been notoriously fraught in the past, with the group officially breaking up 15 years ago, making their reunion tour one of the most anticipated concert tours of 2025.

After two shows in Wales, Oasis will play 10 shows in England, three in Scotland and two in Ireland before they finally start the North American leg in Toronto on August 24th. (ANI)