Soubin Shahirs dance moves on Monica song win praise from Ranveer Singh and fans, check reaction

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 11 (ANI): Malayalam actor-director Soubin Shahir's latest take on the 'Coolie' song 'Monica' has everyone's attention, including Bollywood star Ranveer Singh.

Soubin Shahir took to his Instagram handle and shared a fun video of himself along with his son, Orhan, and his niece, showing the trio dancing to the peppy track.

"Dancing to the rhythm of love!!! #zynah #orhan #soubinshahir #monica #coolie #uncle #niece,' the post's caption read.

Exuding an energetic vibe, the kids perfectly matched their steps with Shahir, while maintaining their playfulness and charming smiles intact.

At one point, Shahir also appeared surprised by their high spirits.

While fans enjoyed the trio's epic performance, Ranveer Singh also took to the comment section and dropped a laughing and a hand emoji, expressing his delight.

Malayalam actress Manju Warrier also reacted to the video.

A part of Rajinikanth's 'Coolie', the song 'Monica' was released in July this year.

Composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the vocals were extended by Sublahshini and Anirudh Ravichander and the Rap by Asal Kolaar.

The lyrics of the song are penned by Vishnu Edavan.

As for the lyrical video of the song, Pooja Hegde was seen nailing the dance moves choreographed by Sandy. Despite Hegde's heart-winning performance, Malayalam actor-director Soubin's brief dance glimpse has caught the attention of many cinema fans.

He was also a part of the original song video, which impressed many.

Soubin Shahir is known for his roles in movies like 'Premam' and 'Manjummel Boys'. Even though Shahir has proved his mettle in acting, the artist has now surprised his fans with killer dance moves in the 'Monica' song.

Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, 'Coolie' is set against the gritty backdrop of the Visakhapatnam docks, following Deva, a former coolie turned rebel who uncovers a deadly smuggling syndicate while investigating his best friend's suspicious death.