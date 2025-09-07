Dame Julie Andrews secures long-awaited Emmy for Bridgerton. Here's all you need to know

Dame Julie Andrews, one of Britain’s most revered actors, has finally won an Emmy Award at the age of 89. The star won the accolade in the Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance category at the 77th Creative Arts Emmy Awards for her portrayal of sharp-tongued narrator Lady Whistledown in Netflix’s hit Regency drama Bridgerton, reported The Mirror.

Advertisement

Andrews received nominations in the same category for the show in 2021 and 2022, as well as for the spin-off series Queen Charlotte in 2023. She defeated fierce opposition this year, including Steven Yeun (Invincible), Jeffrey Wright (What If...? ), Alan Tudyk (Andor), Maya Rudolph (Big Mouth), and Hank Azaria (The Simpsons).

Presenter Craig Robinson accepted the award on her behalf as she was not present at the Los Angeles ceremony.

A role performed from afar Since Bridgerton premiered in 2020, Andrews’ voice as Lady Whistledown has been central to the show’s storytelling. Interestingly, she has never met her co-stars in person. She was quoted in the Mirror report saying that she has never met the company in person and that she does her recordings “far, far away” from them.

Advertisement

Julie Andrews further said she thinks they are gorgeous looking and noted the cast is wonderful and they are lovely people to work with. “Shonda Rhimes and the whole gang down, they’re terrific. And I’m thrilled that they asked me,” she had told Today earlier.

Julie Andrews’ glittering career Andrews, best known for her iconic roles in The Sound of Music, Mary Poppins, and The Princess Diaries, has been working for decades. The Emmy achievement is particularly poignant given her previous near-misses at the awards.

Creative Arts Emmys 2025 highlights According to another report in The International News, the first night of the 77th Creative Arts Emmy Awards, held on September 6, focused on scripted programming and animation. Andrews’ win was one of the highlights of the evening.

Advertisement

Among other top winners, The Studio, co-created by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, secured nine awards. The Penguin, starring Colin Farrell, earned eight wins, while psychological drama Severance claimed six.

The ceremony continues across two nights, with a broadcast scheduled for September 13.

FAQs Q1. Which Emmy did Dame Julie Andrews win? She won the Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance award for voicing Lady Whistledown in Bridgerton.

Q2. Has Julie Andrews been nominated for the Emmys before? Yes, she was nominated in 2021 and 2022 for Bridgerton and in 2023 for Queen Charlotte, but this is her first win.

Q3. Did Julie Andrews attend the ceremony? No, she did not attend. Presenter Craig Robinson accepted the award on her behalf.

Advertisement

Q4. When will the Emmy Awards be broadcast? The Creative Arts Emmy Awards will air on 13 September 2025.