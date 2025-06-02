Sourav Ganguly biopic in real trouble: Cinematographer Pratik Shah, accused of sexual misconduct, likely to exit

Storm brews around Sourav Ganguly's biopic as Cinematographer Pratik Shah is likely to be pulled out from Rajkummar Rao starrer amid sexual misconduct allegations, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
“The recce was on till recently, and Shah was in London for the same. Allegations against him surfaced just around the time he returned to India. The makers are likely to drop him from the project and will now naturally look for a replacement before beginning production,” THR cited a source as saying.
The film will be helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane.
Shah is well-known for his work in films Jubilee, CTRL and Homebound. He shot Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound and was in Cannes with the team.
Shah recently made headlines after independent filmmaker Abhinav Singh took to Instagram, accusing him of abuse. Singh also described him indirectly as “highly manipulative” and “emotionally abusive.”
Abhinav initially issued a caution to his female followers, advising them to be wary of a certain cinematographer, without disclosing any names. He said, “To my female friends: Please be cautious around a certain cinematographer I've encountered-he's highly manipulative and emotionally abusive based on my personal experience. If you want details, feel free to DM me.”
“The number of women who’ve reached out to me is honestly frightening. I feel like I’m having a Margot Robbie moment from Bombshell. I will not be silenced. And to those who are still employing him – f**k you. His name is Pratik Shah. He’s a cinematographer," he added.
The cinematographer has deactivated his Instagram account since the allegations came to light.
The Dharma Productions, in a statement on Saturday, stated their zero-tolerance policy against such cases.
“At Dharma Productions, we have a zero tolerance policy against inappropriate behavior and sexual harassment towards any individual working with us in any capacity, and we treat sexual harassment cases very seriously," TOI quoted Karan Johar's production house Dharma Productions as saying.
“Mr. Pratik Shah was a freelancer on the project Homebound and was working on it for a limited period. His engagement with us has been completed. During this limited period, our internal committee for POSH didn’t receive any complaints against him from any cast or crew on our film Homebound," it mentioned.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.