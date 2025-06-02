Sourav Ganguly biopic in real trouble: Cinematographer Pratik Shah, accused of sexual misconduct, likely to exit

Storm brews around Sourav Ganguly's biopic as Cinematographer Pratik Shah is likely to be pulled out from Rajkummar Rao starrer amid sexual misconduct allegations, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Advertisement

“The recce was on till recently, and Shah was in London for the same. Allegations against him surfaced just around the time he returned to India. The makers are likely to drop him from the project and will now naturally look for a replacement before beginning production,” THR cited a source as saying.

The film will be helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane.

Shah is well-known for his work in films Jubilee, CTRL and Homebound. He shot Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound and was in Cannes with the team.

What are the allegations against Pratik Shah? Shah recently made headlines after independent filmmaker Abhinav Singh took to Instagram, accusing him of abuse. Singh also described him indirectly as “highly manipulative” and “emotionally abusive.”

Advertisement

Abhinav initially issued a caution to his female followers, advising them to be wary of a certain cinematographer, without disclosing any names. He said, “To my female friends: Please be cautious around a certain cinematographer I've encountered-he's highly manipulative and emotionally abusive based on my personal experience. If you want details, feel free to DM me.”

Also Read | Hansal Mehta urges to call out ‘predators’ amid allegations against Pratik Shah

“The number of women who’ve reached out to me is honestly frightening. I feel like I’m having a Margot Robbie moment from Bombshell. I will not be silenced. And to those who are still employing him – f**k you. His name is Pratik Shah. He’s a cinematographer," he added.

The cinematographer has deactivated his Instagram account since the allegations came to light.

Also Read | Homebound cinematographer Pratik Shah deletes Instagram after accused of abuse

Dharma Production issues statement The Dharma Productions, in a statement on Saturday, stated their zero-tolerance policy against such cases.

Advertisement

“At Dharma Productions, we have a zero tolerance policy against inappropriate behavior and sexual harassment towards any individual working with us in any capacity, and we treat sexual harassment cases very seriously," TOI quoted Karan Johar's production house Dharma Productions as saying.