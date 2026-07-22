Sourav Ganguly ‘putting a lot of effort’, says JioStar leaders ahead of ‘Bigg Boss Bangla’ launch | Interview

Sourav Ganguly is putting in immense effort ahead of the re‑launch of Bigg Boss Bangla, JioStar leaders revealed, as the reality franchise marks 20 years in 2026. The former India captain’s involvement is seen as a game‑changer for the show’s revival in Bengal, even as JioStar prepares to roll out six editions of Bigg Boss simultaneously across languages (Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Bangla) this September.

Big launch for ‘Bigg Boss 20’ At the unveiling of India's Bigg Reality, a coffee-table book chronicling the show's two-decade journey, JioStar's leadership outlined plans to position Bigg Boss as a cornerstone of India's largest entertainment ecosystems.

Festive season advantage Explaining why the festive season works as the franchise's strongest window, Bhaskar Ramesh, Head – Entertainment Sales, Digital of JioStar, told Live Mint, "The whole country comes together and watches the show. They engage and vote. For three months, we have a platform where brands can latch onto for attentive reach in a format that people understand and a nuanced, customizable way nationally and regionally. That's why we chose the festive season."

Calling the show "the IPL of entertainment", Mahesh Shetty, Head – Entertainment Sales, TV, JioStar, shared that audiences have come to associate the franchise with the festive time of the year.

‘Bigg Boss Bangla’ returns with Sourav Ganguly This year, Bigg Boss marks its rejuvenation in the Bangla market with the re-launch of Bigg Boss Bangla with Bengal's favourite dada, Ganguly. The expansion also marks a significant shift for the show, which will now benefit from JioStar's unified distribution following the merger of Star and Viacom18.

For the unversed, Bigg Boss Bangla was first launched and hosted by Mithun Chakraborty in 2013. It was followed by the second season, hosted by Jeet, on Colors Bangla in 2016.

So, what are the makers revamping this time? The leaders said earlier Bangla editions lacked the scale of the network's current platform, making this year's launch an opportunity to maximise reach across television and digital.

"Today, when we take the proposition of Bigg Boss Bangla with Sourav Ganguly in West Bengal, it is seeing crazy traction from brands. Any brand looking to do business in West Bengal is considering Bigg Boss Bangla as a key platform. Some brands have already signed up, and we are in discussions with several large brands, as they all believe this will be a market winner. We expect multiple brands from the same category to come on board. Having said that, Bigg Boss, Sourav and the festive season are working out to be a great combination," explained Shetty.

Sourav Ganguly's commitment Ganguly previously found success as the host of Zee Bangla's Dadagiri Unlimited, one of the most popular shows among Bengali audiences.

"For us, Sourav Ganguly brings a lot of star power to the property. He is an iconic figure in the market and even for the country. So, naturally, he would have done other things as well. Bigg Boss is not the only show that Salman has done. He has also done Dus Ka Dum, but he brings something different to Bigg Boss," clarified Ramesh about competition with Dadagiri.

"Sourav did a great job in Dadagiri. But he will bring a different character and stature to Bigg Boss. He himself will also grow his fan base once he comes to Bigg Boss. He has an immense desire to do very well in whatever he does, as a sportsperson, as an anchor. He himself is putting a lot of effort into seeing how he will portray himself very differently in the hearts of his audiences in a Bigg Boss setting. I think he will do even better in Bigg Boss," assured Shetty.

Market competition The reality show market currently experiences clutter with a plethora of captive reality shows, such as Lock Upp, Alliance, The Traitors and more.

Commenting on competitors, Ramesh dismissed concerns over market fatigue.

"Imitation is the best form of flattery. Bigg Boss is the benchmark. Everyone is trying to mimic it, but the original and authenticity continue to stay. When somebody else tries to copy, the original stands out even more. It is validation that this is the biggest show. It has unmatched stature."

Shetty added, “There are many differences. Brand is the big difference. The kind of love they have for Bigg Boss, they don't have for any other reality brand.” He said, “I don't think anyone else has the kind of stature that Bigg Boss has. No other reality show has hosts with such kind of weight across markets. Whether it's on television or JioHotstar, I don't think anyone comes close to these platforms.”

Ramesh pointed out: “Look at the engagement. Six out of ten people follow the show live after an episode is over. 60 million people have watched the show. They don't just watch the show; they engage, interact, and even change its outcome. That is why the fandom is so big.”

He added, "Nine billion people vote. Bigg Boss is the most authentic captive reality show in India, both in scale, engagement and business results. It is unmatched. and unscripted."