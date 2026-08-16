Fading stardom and empty halls: inside the steep box office slump upending South Indian cinema

New Delhi: Nobody knew how to react this January when Uppalapati Venkata Suryanarayana Prabhas Raju’s horror comedy, The Raja Saab, hit screens for the big Sankrathi weekend.
Despite releasing during the festive season—commonly the most lucrative window in South India—the film, budgeted at over ₹400 crore, opened to empty halls. It was dead on arrival.
The Telugu actor, simply known as Prabhas, became a household name across India after the resounding success of the Baahubali franchise, which included two films. But lately, he has had a poor run at the box office with a string of flops—Radhe Shyam, Adipurush, and now The Raja Saab. The film grossed a little over ₹200 crore worldwide.