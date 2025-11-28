South Indian OTT releases this weekend: Ravi Teja's Mass Jathara, The Pet Detectives, Aan Paavam Pollathathu, more

A fresh slate of South Indian films and shows arrives on streaming platforms this week, delivering an engaging blend of sports dramas, period mysteries, gripping thrillers, and rich character-driven stories.

Whether you’re looking for something gritty, nostalgic or emotionally rooted, this week’s South Indian OTT slate brings a diverse mix of storytelling.

Mass Jathara (Telugu)

Plot: Mass Jathara's story revolves around a justice-driven railway police officer who becomes central to a major drug bust, pitting him against a ruthless syndicate, whose main weapon happens to be a snake.

When he seizes a major smuggling shipment, the rivalry between him and the gang turns into an all-out action war. Along with the chaos, the lead falls in love with a college student.

Cast: Ravi Teja, Sreeleela, Rajendra Prasad, Naveen Chandra

OTT release date: November 28

OTT platform: Netflix

The Pet Detective (Malayalam)

Plot: The story of The Pet Detective revolves around Tony, a young man who joins his father's detective agency to impress his love, Kaikeyi. While his journey begins as a pet detective, he soon gets involved in a dangerous case involving smugglers.

Cast: Sharaf U Dheen, Anupama Parameswaran, Vinayakan, Vinay Forrt, Shyam Mohan, and Joemon Jyothir

OTT release date: November 28

OTT platform: Zee5

Aan Paavam Pollathathu (Tamil)

Plot: Aan Paavam Pollathathu follows the story of Shiva and Shakthi, an IT professional and his progressive wife. Their marriage, marked by ego clashes and conflicting ideologies, eventually reaches a point where the couple considers a split.

The movie tactfully navigates their challenges through courtroom moments and domestic conflicts at home.

Cast: Rio Raj, Malavika Manoj, RJ Vigneshkanth, Sheela Rajkumar, Jenson Dhivakar, A. Venkatesh, Raja Rani Pandiyan, Uma Ramachandran

OTT release date: November 28

OTT platform: JioHotstar

Ronny (Kannada)

Plot: Ronny, the 2024 movie, delves into the dark underbelly of the criminal world, presenting a gritty tale of ambition, crime, and redemption.

Cast: Kiran Raj, Samiksha, Apurva, P Ravi Shankar, Ugramm Manju, Yash Shetty

OTT release date: November 28

OTT platform: Zee5

L (Malayalam)

Plot: The investigative horror thriller movie revolves around Renuka, a high-ranking police officer, who notices a troubling pattern of suspicious deaths among women in different parts of Kerala.

She soon finds parallels with some of the 1980s cases from Hungary and other countries.

Cast: Vishnu, Amritha Menon, Bigg Boss-fame Sandhya Manoj

OTT release date: November 28

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Aaryan (Tamil)

Plot: Aaryan follows the story of DCP Arivudai Nambi, who is investigating a series of crimes perpetrated by a struggling writer, who hijacks a live TV show to announce that he will commit five crimes over five days.

The writer reveals each victim's name only an hour before the crime takes place. With the threat public, the officer races against time to save the victims before it's too late.

Cast: Vishnu Vishal, Selvaraghavan, Shraddha Srinath, Maanasa Choudhary, Taarak Ponnappa, Raja Rani Pandian

OTT release date: 28 November

OTT platform: Netflix

Sasivadane (Telugu)

Plot: Sasivadane is the story of Raghava, a young man who falls in love with Sasi during their first interaction. As their romance blossoms, a relative discovers the relationship, causing a major conflict that the couple must overcome.

The movie explores the challenges the two faced to succeed in their relationship.

Cast: Rakshit Atluri, Komalee Prasad, Sriman, Mahesh Achanta, Deepak Vasanth Kumar

OTT release date: November 28