South Korean actor Jung Woo-sung marries girlfriend of 10 years: Report

South Korean actor Jung Woo-sung has become the focus of public attention after reports emerged claiming he has quietly registered his marriage. According to a media outlet’s August 5 report, Jung is said to have tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend and shared the news privately with close acquaintances.

Reportedly, the woman is not a public figure, and the couple has been in a relationship for over a decade. Their bond was well known among friends, and they were often seen on double dates with actor Lee Jung-jae—Jung’s close friend—and Lim Se-ryung, the vice chair of Daesang Group.

Following the news, Jung Woo-sung’s agency, Artist Company, issued a statement urging the public to respect the actor’s personal life. “We cannot make an official statement regarding reports about actor Jung Woo Sung as they involve his private life. We ask that people refrain from excessive attention and speculation.”

When Woo-sung fathered a child with supermodel Moon Gabi This isn’t the first time Jung’s private life has stirred media interest. In November last year, his agency confirmed that Jung is the father of a child born to model Moon Gabi. At the time, the actor took full responsibility, with the statement affirming that he would be actively involved in raising the child.

Jung Woo-sung's work front Despite the recent personal developments, Jung Woo-sung is expected to return to the screen later this year. He is set to star in the upcoming Disney+ series ‘Made in Korea’, marking his much-anticipated comeback in the second half of 2025.