South Korean singer, entertainer Kim Jong-kook announces marriage

"South Korea's beloved entertainer Kim Jong-kook is finally getting married!

Advertisement

On August 18, the singer and entertainer announced that he will soon be tying the knot. The ceremony will be a private event, taking place in Seoul, and attended by close friends and family only.

A representative from his agency, TURBO.JK COMPANY, commented on the timing of the announcement, saying, “It’s even more meaningful to make this new start in the significant year of his 30th debut anniversary.” They added, “It would be great if many people could send warm support and congratulate him.”

To share the news personally, Kim Jong Kook wrote a touching handwritten letter addressed to his loyal fans.

He wrote, “Hello, this is Kim Jong Kook. Although I prepared in my heart that a day would arrive in which I would personally write this letter and share it, I feel even more nervous than I could have ever imagined now that I am writing this letter. I’m posting this letter to inform first the fans who always trusted and supported me, standing by “Kim Jong Kook the person” for such a long time. I’m getting married.”

Advertisement

He added, “Honestly, I tried to drop small hints here and there… but I’m sure there are many people who feel as if this came suddenly. This is my 30th debut anniversary, and instead of making the album I wanted, I made my “other half” instead… Still, please congratulate and support me… It’s very late, but it’s such a relief I’m going like this.. Right? I will work hard to live well.”

Jong-kook concluded the letter by writing, “The wedding will take place sometime soon on a scale that is not too big with family, close friends, and a few acquaintances. Thanks to the fans who have been my greatest strength for such a long time, I am getting married and taking on a new challenge in life again. I will continue to work harder and live diligently as Kim Jong Kook.”