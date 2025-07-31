‘South Park’ Season 27 Episode 2 delayed to August 6 after Trump-themed premiere sparks controversy

The long-running animated series South Park is taking a short break following its fiery Season 27 premiere on July 23. Comedy Central has confirmed that Episode 2 will now air on Wednesday (August 6) at 10 p.m. ET, with an encore of the premiere episode airing in its place this week.

Streaming details Fans can stream the new episode the following day, August 7, on Paramount+ starting at 6 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT. The show is also available live via platforms like Philo, FuboTV, Sling TV, DirecTV, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV. Previous seasons can be streamed on HBO Max and Hulu.

Controversy over Trump portrayal The alleged delay follows backlash over the season opener, which featured a highly provocative portrayal of Donald Trump, including a scene where a naked, AI-generated Trump climbs into bed with Satan. The episode also referenced Paramount’s $16 million settlement with Trump.

The White House responded sharply, calling the episode a “desperate attempt for attention” and labeling the series a “fourth-rate” production.

No letup in Episode 2 According to a teaser posted on the show’s official YouTube page, the upcoming episode will continue to lampoon Trump, including scenes where Trump flirts with Satan.

Production challenges and industry backdrop The show's 27th season itself faced a two-week delay due to complications tied to the Paramount-Skydance merger, which was approved after the premiere. Show creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone reportedly signed a $1.5 billion streaming deal with Paramount ahead of the new season launch.