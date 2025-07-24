South Park takes aim at Trump in Season 27 premiere after $1.5B Paramount deal

After a two-year hiatus, South Park returned with a vengeance on July 23, launching its 27th season with a blistering premiere that lampoons Donald Trump, mocks its own network Paramount.

The debut episode, titled “Sermon on the Mount,” opens with an audacious image—Donald Trump in bed with series regular Satan. But the satire doesn't stop there. Using a hyper-realistic deepfake animation and actual images of Trump’s face on an animated body. From repeated jokes about the size of Trump’s genitalia to a surreal desert sequence with a fully naked Trump, the creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone go all in.

The show also references Trump's lawsuit against Paramount, his hostility toward NPR, and the cancellation of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, suggesting media censorship and political vendettas at play.

Paramount in the crosshairs In an unusually self-referential move, South Park also turns its fire on its new corporate parent. Just a day earlier, creators Parker and Stone inked a massive $1.5 billion deal with Paramount Global, securing 50 new episodes across five years and exclusive streaming rights to all prior seasons on Paramount+.

The episode parodies Trump’s real-life $10 billion lawsuit against Paramount over a 2024 60 Minutes interview with Kamala Harris, portraying a fictional version in which Trump sues the town of South Park for $5 billion after they criticize his presidency. The town ultimately settles for $3.5 million—an apparent jab at Paramount’s own $16 million settlement with Trump.

Political satire Cartman, one of the show's main characters, is devastated to learn that NPR—his favorite liberal-bashing radio show—has been canceled by Trump. Meanwhile, Trump is seen hanging nude portraits of himself in the White House and launching crude tirades against Canada. In a particularly pointed exchange, Trump confuses Iraq and Iran during a tense exchange with the Canadian Prime Minister, quipping, “Iran, Iraq, what the hell’s the difference? Relax guy!”

