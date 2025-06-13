Spaceballs: Lewis Pullman in talks to join father Bill Pullman in sequel

Washington DC [US], June 13 (ANI): Actor Lewis Pullman is ready to reunite with his father onscreen and is in talks to star in the upcoming 'Spaceballs' sequel, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Advertisement

Almost a decade ago, Lewis Pullman began his acting career by appearing opposite his dad, Bill Pullman, in the western The Ballad of Lefty Brown. Since then, he's forged his path, appearing in high-flying features such as 'Top Gun: Maverick' and Marvel Studios' The Thunderbolts and earning an Emmy nomination for Lessons in Chemistry, as per the outlet.

Pullman starred as the Han Solo-esque character Lone Starr in the Mel Brooks-directed film, which was released in 1987 and is fondly remembered for its riffs on Star Wars and other sci-fi staples, from Star Trek to 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Amazon MGM Studios is behind the sequel and intends to give it a theatrical release in 2027.

Josh Greenbaum is directing from a script by Benji Samit, Dan Hernandez, and Josh Gad. The latter is also starring, along with Keke Palmer. Brooks returns as the Yoda-esque character Yogurt.

Advertisement

Rick Moranis and Daphne Zuniga are also expected to return to their roles.

As per the sources, Lewis Pullman will play a character named Starburst, the son of Queen Vespa (Zuniga) and Lone Starr (Bill Pullman). Franchise newcomer Palmer will play a role by the name of Destiny. The two, along with Gad, are the leads, as per the outlet.

Amazon amiably describes the new project this way, "While the title, plot details, and rest of cast are being kept under wraps, the film has been described by those who have not yet read the script as 'A Non-Prequel Non-Reboot Sequel Part Two' but with Reboot Elements Franchise Expansion Film," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Imagine's Brian Grazer and Jeb Brody are producing alongside Gad, Brooks and Greenbaum. Kevin Slater, Adam Merims, Benji Samit, and Dan Hernandez will be the executive producers.

Advertisement