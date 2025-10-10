Special Investigation Team arrests two Zubeen Gargs Personal Security Officers in singers death probe

Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 10 (ANI): The Special Investigation Team (SIT), Crime Investigation Department of Assam Police, has arrested two Personal Security Officers (PSOs) in connection with the sudden demise of singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore.

The celebrated singer passed away in Singapore on September 19, a day before he was supposed to perform at the Northeast India Festival

The SIT/CID team arrested Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya, who were engaged with Zubeen Garg as PSOs for a long time.

Munna Prasad Gupta, SIT Chief and Special DGP (CID), told ANI that they have arrested both the PSOs today.

"Yes both arrested by the SIT/CID today. The team have brought the arrested persons to the CJM ( Chief Judicial Magistrate) court for production," said SIT Chief.

Earlier, the SIT/CID had uncovered a significant financial transaction over ₹1 crore in the bank accounts of two PSOs of Zubeen Garg.

So far, SIT has arrested the main event organiser, Shyamkanu Mahanta, Zubeen Garg's Manager, Siddharth Sharma, bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, co-singer Amritprava Mahanta, Zubeen's cousin and suspended APS officer Sandipan Garg in their connection to Zubeen Garg's death case.

The Assam government on Wednesday issued an order and suspended Assam Police Service (APS) officer Sandipan Garg, who was arrested by the SIT/CID in connection with the Zubeen Garg death case.

Meanwhile, amid the ongoing investigation into the death of her husband and legendary singer Zubeen Garg, Garima Saikia has urged people not to politicise his demise and appealed to eyewitnesses to come forward and share the truth.

Speaking to the media, Garima said, "I am still keeping the faith, 5 to 6 people have been arrested in this case, but they haven't spoken the truth yet. I am waiting very patiently. People are cooperating with the investigation team and the judicial system. I hope the truth comes out fast."

"21 days have passed since Zubeen's death. Those who were the eyewitnesses should come out. We have lost our icon, our heartbeat. Things should not be politicised in this matter," she urged," added Garima.

Earlier, it was alleged that Zubeen died while scuba diving in Singapore. However, recently, Zubeen Garg's bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami has alleged that the singer was poisoned in Singapore, which led to his death.