Special Ops 2 OTT release: When and where to watch Kay Kay Menon return as Himmat Singh for Season 2 of web series

Special Ops 2, starring Tahir Raj Bhasin and Kay Kay Menon, returns to explore cyber-terrorism. Check when and where the series will premiere online

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Published16 Jun 2025, 03:22 PM IST
Special Ops 2 is a sequel to Special Ops (2020) and its spin-off, Special Ops 1.5 (2021).
Special Ops 2 OTT release: Neeraj Pandey's much-loved spy series 'Special Ops' is returning for another season, and the fans are excited!

With Kay Kay Menon reprising his role of the tough and resourceful spy Himmat Singh for season two of the web series, Special Ops revolves around the central theme of Cyber-Terrorism.

Special Ops 2 OTT release: When and where to watch?

The highly anticipated season two of Special Ops, which will stream on JioHotstar, finally has a release date.

According to an X post by the streaming service, the spy-thriller series will release on July 11. “This time, everyone is a Target! Cyber-Terrorism vs. Himmat Singh and his squad,” JioHotstar said.

Thankfully, the fans will be able to binge all episodes of Special Ops in one go and will not have to wait for their weekly release.

In another post, JioHotstar posted a different teaser for the web series and said, “Himmat is never off (dad) duty!”

Special Ops 2 trailer:

The official trailer of Special Ops Season 2 revolves around cyber war and artificial intelligence, where everyone is a target.

It opens with Menon as Himmat Singh coordinating with his team from the war room. This is followed by Karan Tacker, who plays Farooq Ali, taking down terrorists single-handedly.

Prakash Raj and Tahir Raj Bhasin are also part of the espionage thriller.

Special Ops 2: Cast

  • Kay Kay Menon
  • Karan Tacker
  • Vinay Pathak
  • Tahir Raj Bhasin
  • Dilip Tahil
  • Prakash Raj
  • Parmeet Sethi
  • Kali Prasad Mukherjee
  • Muzammil Ibrahim
  • Saiyami
  • Arif Zakaria
  • Gautami Kapoor
  • Kamakshi Bhat
  • Shikha Talsania
  • Revathi

Who is the key antagonist in Special Ops 2?

Tahir Raj Bhasin plays the main antagonist in Special Ops 2. His dialogue delivery strikes a perfect balance between style and menace, amplifying the show's villainous aura.

