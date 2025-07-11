Special Ops Season 2 new release date: Here's when and where to watch Kay Kay Menon's show on OTT

Special Ops Season 2 new release date: Fans have been eagerly awaiting Kay Kay Menon's return as Himmat Singh. While many expected the wait to end this Friday, there’s some bad news; the release of Special Ops Season 2 has been delayed. Viewers will have to wait a little longer to watch the new episodes.
Special Ops Season 2 was slated to release on July 11.
According to the new release date, the new season of the hit show will now premiere on July 18.
The show will stream on JioHotstar as before.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.