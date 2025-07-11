Subscribe

Special Ops Season 2 new release date: Here's when and where to watch Kay Kay Menon's show on OTT

Special Ops Season 2 new release date: Kay Kay Menon's show was set to premiere the new season on Friday. However, the release has been pushed for now.

Sneha Biswas
Published11 Jul 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Special Ops Season 2 new release date: Kay Kay Menon as Himmat Singh.
Special Ops Season 2 new release date: Kay Kay Menon as Himmat Singh.

Special Ops Season 2 new release date: Fans have been eagerly awaiting Kay Kay Menon's return as Himmat Singh. While many expected the wait to end this Friday, there’s some bad news; the release of Special Ops Season 2 has been delayed. Viewers will have to wait a little longer to watch the new episodes.

Special Ops Season 2 new release date

Special Ops Season 2 was slated to release on July 11.

According to the new release date, the new season of the hit show will now premiere on July 18.

Where to watch Special Ops Season 2

The show will stream on JioHotstar as before.

 
