Special OPS Season 2: OTT release date gets postponed; Kay Kay Menon says, ‘Some things are beyond our control’

Special Ops Season 2, earlier set to release on July 11, has a new release date. Instead of coming this Friday, the JioHotstar web series will now premiere on July 18.

Created by ace Bollywood filmmaker Neeraj Pandey, the new season of the OTT spy thriller stars Kay Kay Menon returning as R&AW officer Himmat Singh. This time, the story moves into cyber warfare.

In a recent interview with Shubhankar Mishra, Kay Kay Menon praised Neeraj Pandey for his exceptional writing skills. Menon and Pandey have previously worked together in a successful Hindi thriller, Baby.

Neeraj Pandey won the National Film Awards - Best First Film of a Director for A Wednesday!. He has also created other OTT shows like Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, The Freelancer and Khakee: The Bengal Chapter.

Pandey had two movie releases in 2024. He had a direct-to-OTT release on Netflix, Sikandar Ka Muqaddar, starring Jimmy Sheirgill, Avinash Tiwary and Tamannaah Bhatia. Then, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha was a theatrical release that brought back Ajay Devgn and Tabu as the lead pair.

Neeraj Pandey and Shivam Nair co-directed the previous two seasons, Special Ops and Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story.

Nair’s last release was The Diplomat, starring John Abraham. He also directed Naam Shabana, a spin-off with Taapsee Pannu’s character in Baby. Special Ops Season 2 will also be co-directed by the two directors.

Special Ops Season 2 also features Prakash Raj, Vinay Pathak, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Karan Tacker. First released in 2020, Special Ops became popular for its gripping spy story.

Kay Kay Menon's message Kay Kay Menon announced the new OTT release date in a message on Instagram.