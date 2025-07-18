Special Ops Season 2 Twitter review: Fans binge-watch Kay Kay Menon’s web series, Goosebumps from the very first episode

On July 18, Special ops season 2 started streaming on JioHotstar. The much-anticipated web series, created by Neeraj Pandey, came a week after its previously-announced release date, July 11.

Special Ops Season 2 stars Kay Kay Menon, Prakash Raj, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Vinay Pathak in leading roles. Bhasin plays the main villain in the web series.

Let’s see what social media users are saying about it on Twitter (now X).

“Special Ops season 2 is the first sequel that hasn’t disappointed,” wrote one user.

Another wrote, “Special Ops 2 is here, never knew this would become so Special…”

“Goosebumps from the very first episode — what a masterpiece! Watching on my 100-inch screen at 3 am felt like I was inside the world itself. Special Ops: Season 2 is mind-blowing. And when I heard them mention my hometown, Raxaul border — I was completely shocked!” came from another.

“Just Completed the Special Ops S2,every time I think of the show it puts me in a deep thought about the precision & meticulous execution of Ops.Mad respect to our Unknown heroes those who lay down their lives to protect our nation from any potential threat & upholding sovereignty,” posted another user.

“First episode down & it looks like special ops 2 wants to tell us to save India's scientists & researchers,” another wrote.

As expected, viewers are highly impressed with Kay Kay Menon as Himmat Singh.

“Watching Kay Kay Menon as Himmat Singh is just a therapy session for me,” posted one fan.

Another fan wrote, “Just watching Special Ops 2 and I have to say - Kay Kay Menon is in a league of his own. The intensity, the depth, the effortless screen presence — Himmat Singh is iconic because of you.”

However, not everyone was impressed. One user thinks it has not lived up to expectations.

“Special Ops 2 is not even close to Special Ops 1.5. They wanted to make something like 'Tehran' but ended up making a 3rd copy of it,” the user wrote.

Special Ops Season 2 critics’ review Mostly, Special Ops Season 2 has received positive reviews from critics as well.

The OTT release “isn't perfect, but it's still a gripping, relevant, and often thrilling ride”, Shweta Keshri wrote on India Today.

Koimoi calls it a “no-nonsense sequel that doesn’t fail” while Bollywood Hungama praises Kay Kay Menon for delivering “what could easily be considered the finest performance of his illustrious career”.

“It entertains, often grips, and at times surprises, but rarely astonishes. The show’s biggest weapon is its cast, especially Menon and Bhasin, but its weakest link remains a tendency to oversimplify complex stakes with convenient resolutions,” Archika Khurana wrote on The Times of India.

