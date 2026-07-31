Spider Man Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 1: Tom Holland's film becomes biggest ever Hollywood opener in India

Spider Man Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 1: Marvel's latest release, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, made its big debut in India with record-breaking opening day revenue. The Tom Holland-starrer made its big debut and became the biggest opening-day grosser for a Hollywood film in India. The film has beaten Avengers: Endgame (2019), which previously held the top spot.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day raked in ₹60.60 crore nett on day 1 in India across 17,250 shows. Considering taxes, the film's India gross collection stood at ₹72.44 crore, becoming the highest Hollywood opener in India.
With this, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has surpassed the opening collection of Avengers: Endgame ( ₹54 crore nett and ₹65 crore gross) in India.
In India, Hindi shows of Spider Man Brand New Day emerged as the biggest contributor after English, collecting ₹22 crore net with 95% occupancy across 6,977 shows. The original English version led the film's business, earning ₹32.25 crore net from 7,987 shows with an overall occupancy of 55%. Among other dubbed versions, Telugu and Tamil posted strong numbers, collecting ₹3.25 crore and ₹3 crore, respectively, with occupancies of 65% and 66%. Meanwhile, the film registered marginal collections in Malayalam ( ₹0.07 crore) and Kannada ( ₹0.03 crore) as the majority of its opening-day business came from the English and Hindi markets domestically.
According to early estimates, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is expected to grossed over ₹1,000 crore worldwide. In the US, the film released on 31 July, a day after India.
Disclaimer: All inputs above are taken from Sacnilk.com Live Mint couldn't independently verify the claims.
Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues the story after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home.
In the new chapter, Peter Parker struggles with the fallout from a spell cast by Doctor Strange. He is no longer remembered by anyone, even as Spider-Man.
The film also stars Zendaya, with Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal and Mark Ruffalo also starring in key roles.
The Live Mint review of Spider-Man: Brand New Day reads: “Spider-Man: Brand New Day becomes a story about Peter finally applying the lesson he has spent his life teaching others: there is hope for everyone, everywhere — and that includes Peter Parker.”
“The film does not erase his grief or pretend that loneliness can disappear overnight. Instead, it allows Peter to recognise that moving forward does not mean forgetting the people he lost. It means believing that he deserves a future too.”