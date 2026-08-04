Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 5: Marvel film sees massive drop in India, earns ₹8,120 cr globally

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 5: Tom Holland's new Spider-Man film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, witnessed the usual weekday slowdown on day 5 in India. The film raked in ₹23.80 crore net at the Indian box office, marking a 69.4% drop from the previous day's ₹77.75 crore haul. The film was screened across 16,874 shows, recording an overall occupancy of 50.5%.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 5 Despite the decline, the superhero film has maintained a strong hold at the Indian market. The film witnessed a record-breaking opening weekend, becoming the biggest opener for any non-Indian film in India. The film grossed over ₹300 crore in its four-day run, taking its total India net collection to ₹281.75 crore. Currently, the gross collection of the film stands at ₹336.91 crore in the country.

The English version of Spider-Man: Brand New Day led the collections on Monday, contributing ₹12.50 crore from 7,534 shows. On the other hand, the Hindi version registered the strongest occupancy at 79%, collecting ₹8.75 crore across 7,140 shows. The Tamil version added ₹1.50 crore with 48% occupancy. It is followed by Telugu at ₹1 crore with 23% occupancy. Malayalam contributed ₹3 lakh, while the Kannada version earned ₹2 lakh.

The Tom Holland-starrer film opened with ₹60.60 crore on Thursday in India. Spider-Man: Brand New Day maintained momentum through the weekend, collecting ₹49.35 crore on Friday, ₹70.25 crore on Saturday and peaking at ₹77.75 crore on Sunday before entering the weekdays. In just five days, the film has amassed ₹300 crore gross in India, making it one of the biggest Hollywood performers of the year.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Worldwide Spider-Man: Brand New Day has recorded the second-biggest global opening of all time, grossing $927 million (around ₹8,120 crore) worldwide in its opening weekend. It is only trailing behind Avengers: Endgame, which ranks higher with a $1.22 billion (around ₹10,690 crore) opening. The film also far exceeded industry predictions of $455-535 million (approximately ₹3,980-4,680 crore), highlighting the craze around the Spider-Man franchise at the global box office.

India emerged as one of the film's strongest overseas markets, contributing $32.3 million (around ₹283 crore) during the debut weekend. The country ranked among the top five international markets, only behind China ($123 million/ ₹1,076 crore), the United Kingdom ($50 million/ ₹438 crore) and Mexico ($38 million/ ₹333 crore). India has so far outperformed key regions in terms of box office revenue, including France, South Korea, Brazil and Australia. India's strong showing helped the film's overseas gross to hit $572 million (around ₹5,005 crore).

In North America, Spider-Man: Brand New Day opened to $355 million (around ₹3,106 crore), making it one of the biggest debuts for the region's box office history. Thanks to word-of-mouth and no major Hollywood releases scheduled over the next few weeks, the film is expected to enjoy a clear run in theatres.

As per trade analysts, the film is on track to finish among the top three highest-grossing domestic releases of all time, with even a chance of surpassing Spider-Man: No Way Home ($814.1 million/around ₹7,123 crore) and Avengers: Endgame ($858.4 million/around ₹7,511 crore) in North America. It could also beat the long-standing record of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which earned $936.7 million (around ₹8,196 crore) in the region.

The film is now heading towards a new milestone. It is expected to cross the $1 billion (around ₹8,750 crore) mark globally as early as Wednesday. If so, it will become the second-fastest film ever and the fastest in the post-pandemic era to reach the benchmark. Its $927 million (around ₹8,111 crore) global opening weekend has already crossed the worldwide debuts of this year's hit Toy Story 5 ($312 million/around ₹2,730 crore). It also surpassed the previous franchise record held by Spider-Man: No Way Home, which opened to $600.8 million (around ₹5,257 crore).