Spider-Man Brand New Day India Box Office Collection Day 2: Marvel film hits ₹100 cr, beats Dhurandhar, The Odyssey

Spider-Man Brand New Day India Box Office Collection Day 2: Tom Holland's new release, Spider-Man Brand New Day, is expected to enter the ₹200 crore club by the end of the opening weekend in India. The new Marvel film has now crossed the ₹100 crore mark in just two days at the Indian box office, beating big releases like Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar and Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey.

Spider-Man Brand New Day India Box Office Collection Day 2 On day 2, Spider-Man Brand New Day raked in ₹49.35 crore net from 16,902 shows across India. The film opened in the country with ₹60.60 crore net on Thursday. Considering the latest figures, the film's total India net collection is ₹109.95 crore. It grossed ₹59.03 crore on Friday, down from ₹72.44 crore on its opening day, with collections coming from 16,902 shows at an overall occupancy of 64.8%. Its total India gross now stands at ₹131.46 crore.

Spider-Man Brand New Day vs Dhurandhar, The Odyssey The Tom Holland-starrer collection is way more than recent box office hits, including Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, which earned ₹60 crore net in its first two days. Even Nolan's new release, The Odyssey, raked in ₹39.40 crore net as its two-day haul in India.

Spider-Man Brand New Day India Box Office Worldwide Worldwide, the superhero film has amassed ₹2,600 crore in gross collections, including ₹1,925 crore from overseas markets, making it one of the biggest Hollywood releases of 2026 at the international box office.

Disclaimer: All inputs are taken from Sacnilk.com

According to a Deadline report, industry estimates suggest that the film is headed for a record-breaking US opening of $167–173 million on its first day, including preview shows, surpassing the previous opening-day record of $157.4 million set by Avengers: Endgame. The film's first Friday haul is said to be well ahead of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which earned $121.96 million on its opening day in North America.

Reportedly, its opening weekend is expected to be at over $330 million across 4,487 theatres, which would make it the second-biggest opening weekend in North American box office history, trailing behind Avengers: Endgame ($357.1 million). However, it would be ahead of No Way Home's $260.1 million debut.

Some industry estimates are even projecting an ambitious $800 million global debut for the film.

Everything to know before watching new Spider-Man film Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton. It stars Tom Holland alongside Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

Tom Holland made his debut as Peter Parker for the first time in 2016's Captain America: Civil War, joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He went on to headline Spider-Man: Homecoming alongside Robert Downey Jr., before reprising the role in Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: Far From Home, a special cameo in Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Spider-Man Brand New Day follows the story after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home.