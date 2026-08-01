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Spider-Man Brand New Day India Box Office Collection Day 2: Marvel film hits ₹100 cr, beats Dhurandhar, The Odyssey

Spider-Man Brand New Day India Box Office Collection Day 2: Tom Holland's Spider-Man Brand New Day is expected to enter 200 crore in the opening weekend in India. For North America, the film is expected to earn more than $330 million in the same period.

Sneha Biswas
Published1 Aug 2026, 10:06 AM IST
Spider Man Brand New Day stars Tom Holland and Zendaya.
Spider Man Brand New Day stars Tom Holland and Zendaya.
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Spider-Man Brand New Day India Box Office Collection Day 2: Tom Holland's new release, Spider-Man Brand New Day, is expected to enter the 200 crore club by the end of the opening weekend in India. The new Marvel film has now crossed the 100 crore mark in just two days at the Indian box office, beating big releases like Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar and Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey.

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Spider-Man Brand New Day India Box Office Collection Day 2

On day 2, Spider-Man Brand New Day raked in 49.35 crore net from 16,902 shows across India. The film opened in the country with 60.60 crore net on Thursday. Considering the latest figures, the film's total India net collection is 109.95 crore. It grossed 59.03 crore on Friday, down from 72.44 crore on its opening day, with collections coming from 16,902 shows at an overall occupancy of 64.8%. Its total India gross now stands at 131.46 crore.

Spider-Man Brand New Day vs Dhurandhar, The Odyssey

The Tom Holland-starrer collection is way more than recent box office hits, including Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, which earned 60 crore net in its first two days. Even Nolan's new release, The Odyssey, raked in 39.40 crore net as its two-day haul in India.

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Also Read | ‘Spider-Man’ will knock ‘The Odyssey’ out of no. 1 this weekend. Here’s why.

Spider-Man Brand New Day India Box Office Worldwide

Worldwide, the superhero film has amassed 2,600 crore in gross collections, including 1,925 crore from overseas markets, making it one of the biggest Hollywood releases of 2026 at the international box office.

Disclaimer: All inputs are taken from Sacnilk.com

According to a Deadline report, industry estimates suggest that the film is headed for a record-breaking US opening of $167–173 million on its first day, including preview shows, surpassing the previous opening-day record of $157.4 million set by Avengers: Endgame. The film's first Friday haul is said to be well ahead of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which earned $121.96 million on its opening day in North America.

Reportedly, its opening weekend is expected to be at over $330 million across 4,487 theatres, which would make it the second-biggest opening weekend in North American box office history, trailing behind Avengers: Endgame ($357.1 million). However, it would be ahead of No Way Home's $260.1 million debut.

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Some industry estimates are even projecting an ambitious $800 million global debut for the film.

Also Read | Spider-Man ending explained: Here's what the post-credits scene means and more

Everything to know before watching new Spider-Man film

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton. It stars Tom Holland alongside Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

Tom Holland made his debut as Peter Parker for the first time in 2016's Captain America: Civil War, joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He went on to headline Spider-Man: Homecoming alongside Robert Downey Jr., before reprising the role in Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: Far From Home, a special cameo in Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Spider-Man Brand New Day follows the story after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

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In the new chapter, Peter Parker struggles with the fallout after a spell cast by Doctor Strange. Turns out, he is no longer remembered by anyone, including his loved ones. People don't even know about Spider-Man anymore.

About the Author

Sneha Biswas

Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More

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