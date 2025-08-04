Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins filming in Glasgow as Tom Holland greets fans during city-centre shoot

Tom Holland has officially begun filming ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ in Glasgow, where the actor was seen meeting fans while shooting scenes for the latest chapter in the Marvel franchise.

Production kicked off on Friday, with large parts of Glasgow city centre transformed to resemble an American metropolis. The shoot, expected to last two weeks, has caused notable road closures and traffic disruptions across the area.

‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ begins filming in Glasgow On Sunday, Holland appeared in full Spider-Man costume as he filmed an action-packed sequence before taking a break to greet around 100 fans who had gathered nearby to catch a glimpse of the star.

This marks the second consecutive project Holland is shooting in Scotland. Just last month, the actor was spotted working on Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ at various locations across Inverness and Moray.

The upcoming Marvel film, titled ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’, is set to hit cinemas on July 31, 2026. It continues the beloved superhero saga, with plot details still tightly under wraps.

Glasgow has increasingly become a go-to destination for major Hollywood productions. In recent years, the city has doubled as New York and even Gotham City in blockbusters such as ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’, ‘The Flash’, and ‘The Batman’.