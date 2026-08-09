Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 11: Tom Holland film races past $143M in 2nd weekend

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is holding on to the top spot at the North American box office in its second weekend, with Sony Pictures’ superhero blockbuster starring Tom Holland and Zendaya on course for another major haul.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Global Box Office Day 11 According to figures reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the Destin Daniel Cretton-directed film earned $43 million on Friday as it headed towards an estimated $143 million for its sophomore weekend. That would represent a decline of around 60% from its opening weekend. If the projection holds, the film would record the third-biggest second weekend in domestic box office history.

The studio is also projecting that Spider-Man: Brand New Day will take its North American total to $653 million by Sunday. That would give the film the highest 10-day domestic total ever recorded, further strengthening its position as one of the biggest theatrical releases of the year.

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The film is also continuing its momentum in India. According to Sacnilk estimates, Spider-Man: Brand New Day collected ₹31 crore net on its second Saturday, marking a 106.7% increase from the ₹15 crore net it earned on Friday. The film recorded 68.4% occupancy across 13,482 shows on Saturday.

Its India performance has strengthened considerably over the second weekend. On the second Thursday, the film collected ₹14.25 crore net from 16,447 shows, with occupancy at 36.4%. The following day saw its net collection rise to ₹15 crore from 13,544 shows, with occupancy increasing to 47.7%.

With Saturday's earnings added, the film's India net collection has reached an estimated ₹380.75 crore, while its India gross collection stands at ₹455.33 crore.

The latest figures underline the film's sustained audience interest in its second week, with both the North American and Indian markets continuing to contribute significantly to its theatrical run.

More about the film Tom Holland reprises his role as Peter Parker alongside a cast that includes Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Florence Pugh, Tramell Tillman, Marisa Tomei and Mark Ruffalo.

The story follows Peter as he continues protecting New York City while confronting a powerful new threat and grappling with an unexpected evolution of his abilities.

Development on a fourth MCU Spider-Man film began as early as 2019, with producer Amy Pascal later confirming that it would launch a new trilogy centred on Holland's portrayal of the web-slinger. The film premiered at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on 27 July 2026 before its theatrical release in the United States on 31 July as part of the MCU's Phase Six slate.