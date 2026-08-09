Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 11: Tom Holland film races past $143M in 2nd weekend

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is holding on to the top spot at the North American box office in its second weekend, with Sony Pictures’ superhero blockbuster starring Tom Holland and Zendaya on course for another major haul.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Global Box Office Day 11 According to figures reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the Destin Daniel Cretton-directed film earned $43 million on Friday as it headed towards an estimated $143 million for its sophomore weekend. That would represent a decline of around 60% from its opening weekend. If the projection holds, the film would record the third-biggest second weekend in domestic box office history.

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The studio is also projecting that Spider-Man: Brand New Day will take its North American total to $653 million by Sunday. That would give the film the highest 10-day domestic total ever recorded, further strengthening its position as one of the biggest theatrical releases of the year.

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The film is also continuing its momentum in India. According to Sacnilk estimates, Spider-Man: Brand New Day collected ₹31 crore net on its second Saturday, marking a 106.7% increase from the ₹15 crore net it earned on Friday. The film recorded 68.4% occupancy across 13,482 shows on Saturday.

Its India performance has strengthened considerably over the second weekend. On the second Thursday, the film collected ₹14.25 crore net from 16,447 shows, with occupancy at 36.4%. The following day saw its net collection rise to ₹15 crore from 13,544 shows, with occupancy increasing to 47.7%.

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With Saturday's earnings added, the film's India net collection has reached an estimated ₹380.75 crore, while its India gross collection stands at ₹455.33 crore.

The latest figures underline the film's sustained audience interest in its second week, with both the North American and Indian markets continuing to contribute significantly to its theatrical run.

More about the film Tom Holland reprises his role as Peter Parker alongside a cast that includes Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Florence Pugh, Tramell Tillman, Marisa Tomei and Mark Ruffalo.

The story follows Peter as he continues protecting New York City while confronting a powerful new threat and grappling with an unexpected evolution of his abilities.

Development on a fourth MCU Spider-Man film began as early as 2019, with producer Amy Pascal later confirming that it would launch a new trilogy centred on Holland's portrayal of the web-slinger. The film premiered at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on 27 July 2026 before its theatrical release in the United States on 31 July as part of the MCU's Phase Six slate.

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The film has also enjoyed remarkable success internationally. It has grossed more than $1.155 billion worldwide, making it the highest-grossing film of 2026 to date and the second-highest-grossing Spider-Man film globally

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.