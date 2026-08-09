Subscribe

Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 11: Tom Holland film races past $143M in 2nd weekend

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is maintaining its box office momentum in its second weekend, with strong domestic and Indian collections helping Tom Holland and Zendaya’s superhero film extend its run.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Published9 Aug 2026, 12:10 AM IST
This image released by Sony Pictures shows Tom Holland in a scene from 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day.' (Sony Pictures via AP)
This image released by Sony Pictures shows Tom Holland in a scene from 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day.' (Sony Pictures via AP)(Sony Pictures via AP)
Advertisement
AI Quick Read

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is holding on to the top spot at the North American box office in its second weekend, with Sony Pictures’ superhero blockbuster starring Tom Holland and Zendaya on course for another major haul.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Global Box Office Day 11

According to figures reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the Destin Daniel Cretton-directed film earned $43 million on Friday as it headed towards an estimated $143 million for its sophomore weekend. That would represent a decline of around 60% from its opening weekend. If the projection holds, the film would record the third-biggest second weekend in domestic box office history.

Advertisement

The studio is also projecting that Spider-Man: Brand New Day will take its North American total to $653 million by Sunday. That would give the film the highest 10-day domestic total ever recorded, further strengthening its position as one of the biggest theatrical releases of the year.

Also Read | The Last House Review: An apocalypse story that feels too familiar

The film is also continuing its momentum in India. According to Sacnilk estimates, Spider-Man: Brand New Day collected 31 crore net on its second Saturday, marking a 106.7% increase from the 15 crore net it earned on Friday. The film recorded 68.4% occupancy across 13,482 shows on Saturday.

Its India performance has strengthened considerably over the second weekend. On the second Thursday, the film collected 14.25 crore net from 16,447 shows, with occupancy at 36.4%. The following day saw its net collection rise to 15 crore from 13,544 shows, with occupancy increasing to 47.7%.

Advertisement

With Saturday's earnings added, the film's India net collection has reached an estimated 380.75 crore, while its India gross collection stands at 455.33 crore.

The latest figures underline the film's sustained audience interest in its second week, with both the North American and Indian markets continuing to contribute significantly to its theatrical run.

More about the film

Tom Holland reprises his role as Peter Parker alongside a cast that includes Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Florence Pugh, Tramell Tillman, Marisa Tomei and Mark Ruffalo.

The story follows Peter as he continues protecting New York City while confronting a powerful new threat and grappling with an unexpected evolution of his abilities.

Also Read | Spider-Man: Brand New Day bootleg goes viral on X, draws millions of views

Development on a fourth MCU Spider-Man film began as early as 2019, with producer Amy Pascal later confirming that it would launch a new trilogy centred on Holland's portrayal of the web-slinger. The film premiered at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on 27 July 2026 before its theatrical release in the United States on 31 July as part of the MCU's Phase Six slate.

Advertisement

The film has also enjoyed remarkable success internationally. It has grossed more than $1.155 billion worldwide, making it the highest-grossing film of 2026 to date and the second-highest-grossing Spider-Man film globally

About the Author

Trisha Bhattacharya

Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeEntertainmentSpider-Man Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 11: Tom Holland film races past $143M in 2nd weekend
Advertisement
Read Next Story