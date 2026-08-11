Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 13: Tom Holland film is now the biggest Hollywood film in India

Spider-Man: Brand New Day maintains its box office momentum in India, with the Marvel sequel witnessing a healthy rise in collections on its second Tuesday.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day continued its strong run at the Indian box office on Day 13, earning ₹8.50 crore net on its second Tuesday and registering an 11.8% increase from the previous day's ₹7.60 crore collection.
The Tom Holland-led Marvel film recorded an overall occupancy of 53.3% across 12,834 shows on Tuesday. With the latest earnings, the film's India net collection has reached ₹431.55 crore, while its India gross collection stands at ₹515.95 crore.
The film recorded its strongest occupancy in Hindi-language screenings, which registered 88% occupancy across 6,450 shows and contributed ₹4 crore to the day's net collection. English screenings also earned ₹4 crore, with 19% occupancy across 5,258 shows.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day has now become the biggest Hollywood film of all time in India, overtaking previous record-holder Avengers: Endgame after a strong second weekend. According to Deadline, the Tom Holland-led Marvel film added $10.6 million over the weekend to take its cumulative India haul to $52.8 million. The achievement places Brand New Day at the top of the Indian box office for a Hollywood release, extending its already record-breaking run in the market.
Tamil screenings contributed ₹0.35 crore from 634 shows, recording 17% occupancy, while Telugu screenings earned ₹0.15 crore from 492 shows at 12% occupancy.
Globally, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has reportedly grossed approximately $1.67 billion within its first 10 to 12 days of release. The film crossed the $1 billion mark in six days, making it the second-fastest film to reach the milestone after Avengers: Endgame, according to the figures provided.
The film has reportedly earned around $654 million in North America and more than $1.01 billion from international markets. In India, its gross collection has crossed the ₹500 crore mark, putting it among the highest-grossing Hollywood releases in the country.
Produced by Columbia Pictures, Marvel Studios and Pascal Pictures and distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the 38th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the fourth MCU Spider-Man film following Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).
Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, the film stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man alongside Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Florence Pugh, Tramell Tillman, Marisa Tomei and Mark Ruffalo.
The story follows Parker as he becomes involved in an investigation centred on Jean Grey, a telepathic threat, while also dealing with a volatile physical mutation that changes his powers. The project was being developed by Sony as early as 2019, with producer Amy Pascal later revealing plans for a new trilogy starring Holland.
With its Day 13 earnings, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has continued to maintain momentum in India during its second week, taking its reported net collection to ₹431.55 crore.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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