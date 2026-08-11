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Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 13: Tom Holland film is now the biggest Hollywood film in India

‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ continues its strong run at the Indian box office, recording growth on its second Tuesday as the Tom Holland-led film maintains momentum even in its second week. 

Trisha Bhattacharya
Updated11 Aug 2026, 11:40 PM IST
Spider-Man: Brand New Day leaked amid record-breaking box office collection worldwide.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day leaked amid record-breaking box office collection worldwide.(Screengrab from YouTube/Sony Pictures Entertainment)
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Spider-Man: Brand New Day maintains its box office momentum in India, with the Marvel sequel witnessing a healthy rise in collections on its second Tuesday.

Spider-Man Brand New Day India box office collection

Spider-Man: Brand New Day continued its strong run at the Indian box office on Day 13, earning 8.50 crore net on its second Tuesday and registering an 11.8% increase from the previous day's 7.60 crore collection.

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The Tom Holland-led Marvel film recorded an overall occupancy of 53.3% across 12,834 shows on Tuesday. With the latest earnings, the film's India net collection has reached 431.55 crore, while its India gross collection stands at 515.95 crore.

Also Read | Spider-Man Brand New Day BO Day 11: Tom Holland's film keeps swinging

The film recorded its strongest occupancy in Hindi-language screenings, which registered 88% occupancy across 6,450 shows and contributed 4 crore to the day's net collection. English screenings also earned 4 crore, with 19% occupancy across 5,258 shows.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has now become the biggest Hollywood film of all time in India, overtaking previous record-holder Avengers: Endgame after a strong second weekend. According to Deadline, the Tom Holland-led Marvel film added $10.6 million over the weekend to take its cumulative India haul to $52.8 million. The achievement places Brand New Day at the top of the Indian box office for a Hollywood release, extending its already record-breaking run in the market.

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Tamil screenings contributed 0.35 crore from 634 shows, recording 17% occupancy, while Telugu screenings earned 0.15 crore from 492 shows at 12% occupancy.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day worldwide box office

Globally, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has reportedly grossed approximately $1.67 billion within its first 10 to 12 days of release. The film crossed the $1 billion mark in six days, making it the second-fastest film to reach the milestone after Avengers: Endgame, according to the figures provided.

The film has reportedly earned around $654 million in North America and more than $1.01 billion from international markets. In India, its gross collection has crossed the 500 crore mark, putting it among the highest-grossing Hollywood releases in the country.

Also Read | Tom Holland says playing Spider-Man has been a gift of his life

About Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Produced by Columbia Pictures, Marvel Studios and Pascal Pictures and distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the 38th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the fourth MCU Spider-Man film following Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

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Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, the film stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man alongside Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Florence Pugh, Tramell Tillman, Marisa Tomei and Mark Ruffalo.

The story follows Parker as he becomes involved in an investigation centred on Jean Grey, a telepathic threat, while also dealing with a volatile physical mutation that changes his powers. The project was being developed by Sony as early as 2019, with producer Amy Pascal later revealing plans for a new trilogy starring Holland.

With its Day 13 earnings, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has continued to maintain momentum in India during its second week, taking its reported net collection to 431.55 crore.

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About the Author

Trisha Bhattacharya

Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More

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